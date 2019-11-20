Low Country Sound / Atlantic Records group Rival Sons have earned a pair of nominations for the upcoming 62nd Annual Grammy Awards®. Rival Sons’ acclaimed new album FERAL ROOTS notched a nomination for “Best Rock Album,” while their single “Too Bad” received a nomination for “Best Rock Performance.”

Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A, and the equally legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL, Rival Sons’ FERAL ROOTS is available now on all streaming platforms.

Cobb commented on Rival Sons nominations expressing, “I’m so proud of these guys, I’ve been a champion of Rival Sons for years and I’m so thrilled to wake up to two nominations for them.”

Rival Sons performed “Too Bad” earlier this year on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which Billboard applauded stating, “No fancy lights or screens, just cranked up greasy guitars, pounding drums and gargled glass vocals… with singer Jay Buchanan working the stage like he was preaching the rock gospel.” Rolling Stone declared the performance “an impassioned rendition of the bluesy, garage-inspired anthem,” adding “(‘Too Bad’) has even more fervor live.”

FERAL ROOTS was first heralded this past January with the release of lead single “Do Your Worst,” which hit #1 at Rock Radio with. The album also features stand out singles “Shooting Stars,” “Back In The Woods,” and “Sugar On The Bone,”

The news of the nominations follows Rival Sons recent performance at the fourth annual GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends, an all-star concert spotlighting the Recording Academy’s 2019 Special Merit Awards recipients. Rival Sons paid tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award honorees Black Sabbath, performing a medley of the Black Sabbath classics “War Pigs,” ”Changes,” and ”Paranoid.” The celebration and tribute is airing now on PBS (check local listings – pbs.org/gperf).

Rival Sons are: Jay Buchanan (vocals), Scott Holiday (guitar), Dave Beste (bass guitar), and Mike Miley (drums).