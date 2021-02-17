Fans of the original Roland Juno-60 synth- it’s time to rejoice. Today the manufacturer announces the launch of the Juno-60 Software Synthesizer, a new cloud-based version of the legendary synth used in many ‘80s classics.

Available as a modern software instrument for Mac and Windows DAWs, the new Roland JUNO-60 Software Synthesizer emulates the authentic experience of this influential keyboard. What made the original synthesizer so magical were its own limitations, which made users work harder at being creative. Roland has captured those quirks and also enhanced it with modern additions.

According to their announcement, “the filter has been modeled to perfection, and users have the ability to switch to the HPF circuit of the next-generation JUNO-106 and its characteristic bass bump. The oscillator range has also been extended, and there’s a second envelope for extra flexibility. Polyphony has been expanded to eight notes, with the option to limit it to the original’s six (or less) for an old-school vibe.”

Roland JUNO-60 Software Synthesizer

Further details, taken from their announcement, are below:

A huge part of the JUNO-60 sound is its lush chorus circuit. Like the original, the software version has two push-button chorus modes, plus a third “secret” mode accessed by pressing both buttons at once. Taking things further, there’s an additional chorus option with the sound of the vintage BOSS CE-1 pedal, along with a selection of reverb, delay, flanger, and overdrive effects.

The JUNO-60 Software Synthesizer is VST3, AU, and AAX compatible and also supports Roland’s PLUG-OUT format for computer-free operation with the SYSTEM-8 hardware synth. And for DAW-focused workflows, it’s possible to use the SYSTEM-8 or a Roland Boutique JU-06/JU-06A for one-to-one, hands-on control of the JUNO-60 plug-in.

JUNO-60 Software Synthesizer screen

The JUNO-60 Software Synthesizer is just the latest member of Roland Cloud’s Legendary series, which includes plug-in versions of other Roland classics like the JUNO-106, JUPITER-8, TR-808, TR-909, D-50, and more. Legendary titles are available with the Ultimate membership level of Roland Cloud. All paid levels – including Core and Pro – start with a free 30-day trial of Ultimate, allowing users to try out the JUNO-60 and all Ultimate features. In addition, any Roland Account holder can purchase Lifetime Keys for individual Legendary series titles. This provides unlimited access for as long as their account is active, even if they don’t have a Roland Cloud membership.

For more info: https://www.roland.com/global/categories/roland_cloud/