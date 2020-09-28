The Roland Cloud is the company’s evolving cloud-based platform offering a diverse collection of authentic Roland software synthesizers and sound libraries. Their Zenology Pro is a world of custom sound designs in pristine audio quality recently updated with enhanced sound design capabilities with full editing support and access to over 7000 patches.

Additionally, Zenbeats 2.0 Ultimate Unlock, their powerful music creation app, becomes part of Roland Cloud membership for the first time. Among many new features and sounds, the updated Zenbeats 2.0 also brings integrated support for the ZC1, a new mobile-ready software synthesizer powered by Roland’s acclaimed ZEN-Core Synthesis System.

Roland Zenology

Roland Cloud is also offering a free 30-day test drive of Zenology Pro to all Roland Account holders, from September 25 to October 26, 2020. Signing up for a Roland Account is easy and free. Once a user logs in to Roland Cloud Manager, they can download Zenology Pro from the Library tab.

Further information and specs are listed below, taken from their press announcement:

Zenology Pro

With a nearly unlimited tool palette, users can craft sounds with four partials at once, each with choices of PCM and virtual analog waveforms, rich multimode filters, complex LFOs, and more. Step-LFOs have 16 steps of beat-synced automation with 37 curve choices per step, perfect for creating rich textures with evolving motion.

Zenology Pro offers full tone compatibility with JUPITER-X, FANTOM, and other Roland ZEN-Core hardware, and supports the ever-growing collection of Sound Packs, Wave Expansions, and Model Expansions available in Roland Cloud.

Zenbeats 2.0 and ZC1 Software Synthesizer Powered by ZEN-Core

With Zenbeats 2.0, the latest version of Roland’s popular music creation app for iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows comes to the Roland Cloud platform. Ultimate Unlock access for Zenbeats 2.0 is provided at all membership levels, offering 7 GB of presets, loops, and sounds. Like the original release of Zenbeats, the entry-level version of Zenbeats 2.0 remains available as a free app outside of Roland Cloud membership, with access to two paid upgrade levels, including Ultimate Unlock.

Zenbeats 2.0 includes many feature and workflow enhancements for free-flowing music production. The spotlight addition is ZC1, Roland’s first mobile-ready synth powered by the advanced ZEN-Core Synthesis System. Zenbeats 2.0 Ultimate Unlock unleashes the full power of ZC1 with over 800 presets and 90 built-in MFX.

Everyone from beginners to serious beatmakers and electronic musicians can create, share, and collaborate using Roland Zenbeats 2.0. The app offers intuitive loop-based track creation, and a drum machine designed around the classic Roland “TR-REC” step sequencer in legendary drum machines like the TR-808 and TR-909. Deep touch surface support allows users to intuitively control instruments and mixing functions, and it’s easy to transfer projects and beats between phone, tablet, and desktop platforms.

Extra Value for All Roland Cloud Membership Levels

With the additions of ZENOLOGY Pro and Zenbeats 2.0 Ultimate Unlock with the ZC1 synth, Roland Cloud brings even greater value to users at all membership levels.

Core (USD $29.99/year or $2.99/month) — ZENOLOGY, Zenbeats 2.0 Ultimate Unlock, ZEN-Core Sound Packs and Wave Expansions for software, and access to Lifetime Key purchases of instruments and sound content for hardware and Legendary patch collections.

Pro (USD $99/year or $9.99/month) — ZENOLOGY Pro, Zenbeats 2.0 Ultimate Unlock, TR-808 and D-50 Legendary instruments, access to all ZEN-Core Sound Packs and Wave and Model Expansions for software and Lifetime Key purchases, plus Anthology, TERA, FLAVR, Drum Studio, and all software patches and patterns.

Ultimate (USD $199/year or $19.99/month) — ZENOLOGY Pro, Zenbeats 2.0 Ultimate Unlock, all ZEN-Core Sound Packs, all Wave and Model Expansions, Lifetime Key purchases, all Legendary and SRX collections, Anthology, TERA, FLAVR, Drum Studio, and all software patches and patterns.

Roland Zenology and Zenbeats

Roland Cloud signup link here.