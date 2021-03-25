Roland updates their keyboard case product line with several new custom-crafted carrying bags offering sturdy protection for both live shows and home storage.

The new cases in the SC-G series cover the three most popular configurations: 61-keys (SC-G61W3, 76-keys (SC-G76W3) and 88-keys (SC-G88W3). Each case features durable exterior materials, side impact walls, and thick internal foam padding, plus adjustable internal straps to secure the instrument during transport. Gigging musicians will appreciate the three built-in wheels, skid rails, and reinforced handles. Roland made sure to give players ample storage options with extra-large front pockets.

Roland CB-B88V2 Keyboard Bag

The CB-B88V2 Keyboard Bag is an updated version of the popular CB-B88. The bag’s rugged exterior, thick padding, and soft fleece materials shield the instrument from bumps and bruises, while the large front pocket holds sheet music and accessories. The CB-B88V2 also includes a padded insert that can be moved to fit instruments of different lengths, a feature not available in the previous-generation model.

Roland CB-GO61KP Keyboard Bag

The CB-GO61KP Keyboard Bag is designed for 61-note keyboard models in the Roland GO series, including GO:PIANO, GO:KEYS, and GO:PIANO with Alexa Built-in. This bag provides instrument protection while on the move, with a handle for grab-and-go carrying and backpack straps for longer journeys. Internal and external pockets are also available for stowing sheet music and accessories.

The Roland keyboard carrying cases and bags will be available in the U.S. in May 2021 for the following prices:

• CB-B88V2 (88-key Keyboard Bag): $149.99

• CB-GO61KP (61-key Keyboard Bag): $79.99

• SC-G61W3 (61-key Keyboard Bag with wheels): $299.99

• SC-G76W3 (76-key Keyboard Bag with wheels): $349.99

• SC-G88W3 (88-key Keyboard Bag with wheels): $369.99

Visit Roland.com for more information.