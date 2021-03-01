Roland’s new FP-X series of portable digital pianos is available in three different levels, each featuring the manufacturer’s acclaimed piano engines and hammer-action keyboards.

Features across the product line include Bluetooth audio/MIDI and USB connectivity, recording and metronome functions, piano and non-piano sounds for musical exploration, high-quality audio with built-in stereo speakers, and the ability to plug in two sets of headphones for quiet practice and teacher/student interaction. The Onboard Bluetooth allows users to play along with songs from mobile devices and connect with music apps such as Roland’s Piano Every Day and Piano Designer.

Here’s the breakdown of the three models:

Roland’s FP-X full line

The top-of-the-line FP-90X features Roland’s PureAcoustic Piano Modeling technology for ultimate piano realism. The 88-note PHA-50 Progressive Hammer Action Keyboard with Escapement offers the latest sensing technology and a combination of wood and ivory-feel materials for natural playability and lasting durability.

Street price: FP-90X ($2099.99)

Roland FP-90X

The mid-level FP-60X and entry-level FP-30X feature the expressive SuperNATURAL Piano engine found in many Roland professional stage and home pianos. Each model is also equipped with the 88-note PHA-4 Standard keyboard with progressive hammer action, escapement, ivory-feel keys, and high-resolution sensing.

Street price: FP-60X ($999.99), and FP-30X ($699.99)

Roland FP-60X

Roland FP-30X

FP-X finishes include black or white, and there’s an optional stand and pedals available for each model to create a compact upright piano configuration.

The Roland FP-X line is available now. Visit www.Roland.com for more info.