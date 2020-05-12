Look to the cloud and you might find your musical Zen. That would be the Roland Cloud and their newest release Zenology, a plug-in software synthesizer released today which gives users access to thousands of classic and new sounds from Roland’s long history of innovation. And yes, there is a free lite version for you to explore first before purchasing.

Zenology is Roland’s most advanced sound engine ever and features the sounds and technology from classic Roland instruments like the Jupiter-X, Fantom, AX-Edge and MC-707 and more, all residing in the company’s Roland Cloud platform. But Zenology doesn’t stop there, and this is where music creators will rejoice. The entire Roland ZEN-Core Synthesis System (for macOS and Windows) integrates into a user’s digital audio workstation (DAW), allowing, for the first time ever, seamless sound compatibility between software and a range of hardware.

Roland Zenology

As their announcement reveals, “with thousands of sounds available, Zenology’s friendly and informative browser is easy to navigate, allows users to filter and organize their sounds, rate favorites, create custom banks, share with friends and collaborators, and use sounds from artists and professional sound designers right from their computer. Zenology can import and export the ZEN-Core single tone with compatible Roland hardware like FANTOM, JUPITER-X, RD-88, and more. As a result, owners can import, edit sounds, create, and organize patch banks ready for transfer to their hardware instruments.”

Jed Leiber and DJ Ali Stone are among the roster of musical titans supporting Roland’s latest innovations. Leiber, an acclaimed session/touring musician and son of legendary songwriter Jerry Leiber, is the owner of the legendary NightBird Recording Studios in Los Angeles, which has hosted Keith Urban, Jeff Beck and A Great Big World in its world-class recording rooms. “Imagine having the ability to use the best of Roland’s highest quality sounds, like those in the FANTOM or JUPITER-X, in studio production or live. ZENOLOGY is the answer,”

Producer/multi-instrumentalist/singer/songwriter/DJ Ali Stone, who toured the world as part of Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour said, “ZENOLOGY is intuitive, super simple to use, and provides the same sound quality as the hardware gear. I’m so happy to be able to bring all of the sounds in the Roland universe to my computer.”

Roland promises an evolution of Zenology in the coming months, adding new instruments and more intensive editing capabilities. ZENOLOGY will soon support Model Expansions for perfect recreations of classic Roland synthesizers like the JUPITER-8, JUNO-106, SH-101 and JX-8P. Model Expansions use Analog Behavior Modeling to capture the essence of these legendary instruments and are optimized for high polyphony with an interface inspired by the original—but reimagined for use in modern DAWs.

A Zenology Pro level will offer creators looking for the deepest editing of ZEN-Core’s synthesis capabilities full freedom for easy workflow, with an optimized interface and logical layout. Multiple synthesis types, a deep modulation matrix, and eight tempo-syncing step-LFOs will be able to handle everything from classic tones to animated textures and beyond.

ZENOLOGY is available now exclusively to Roland Cloud members. Anyone that signs up for a free Roland Account can also access the new ZENOLOGY Lite for free. Access is granted through the newly updated Roland Cloud Manager app, which is one of many new Roland Cloud membership enhancements. ZENOLOGY features 3,597 Tones and 80 Drum Kits while ZENOLOGY Lite has 176 Tones and 6 Drum Kits. The forthcoming ZENOLOGY Pro builds on this with full access to the deep editing capabilities of the ZEN-Core Synthesis System.

Roland Cloud Core Membership (USD $29.99/year or $2.99/month)

Core membership unlocks ZENOLOGY featuring over 3,000 tones, 80 drum kits, and full access to all ZEN-Core Sound Packs and Wave Expansions.

Roland Cloud Pro Membership (USD $99/year or $9.99/month)

Pro membership unlocks forthcoming ZENOLOGY Pro with full access to ZEN-Core’s full editing capabilities and Model Expansions, and unlocks the D-50 and TR-808 plug-ins.

Roland Cloud Ultimate Membership (USD $199/year or $19.99/month)

Ultimate membership unlocksforthcoming ZENOLOGY Pro PLUS unlimited access to all other Roland Cloud plug-ins.

The ZENOLOGY Lite and ZENOLOGY software synths are accessible now as a benefit to free Roland Cloud Account holders, while the fully unlocked ZENOLOGY version is available to current and new Roland Cloud paid members. The ZENOLOGY Pro software synth is scheduled for release this fall and will be accessible with Roland Cloud Pro and Ultimate memberships for USD $9.99 and $19.99 per month, respectively.

For more on Roland ZENOLOGY and complete Roland Cloud membership details, please visit Roland.com.