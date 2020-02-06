With style and personas that go against the grain with the many standards of today’s world, Chicago-based band ROOKIE is ready to gain even more traction as they trek their way through 2020 with a debut album setoff a March 13 release (if you dig what you hear, pre-order it). The group has already created a buzz, being booked at many festivals across the country this summer — which was impressively done with only five songs released to the public and only about three years of working together notched in their belts.

ROOKIE’s rock, pop, and cosmic country infused sound appeals to a wide demographic of people. Those who grew up in the 70’s and 80’s it will remind you of a golden era in rock and roll. For those who are of the younger generation that grew up streaming, it will have slivers of today’s mainstream sound while still giving off a vintage vibe.

The six members of ROOKIE all played a key role in the production of this album and it’s highlighted in various songs. “Hold On Tight” features a trio of guitars while songs like “Sunglasses” pinpoint Max Loebman’s lead vocals. A music video for “Sunglasses” was recently dropped to the public and the crew didn’t have to look far for actors.

“We’re super excited to share our song, “Sunglasses” says Loebman. “The video is based off of our guitarist Chris and his wife, Sarah’s dog grooming, walking, and watching business. It’s one of the first songs we worked on as ROOKIE.” With “Sunglasses” being one of the group’s first projects, one can only imagine how well they gel together when creating quality work for their fans.

Becoming more of a household name is both a blessing and a curse. While you gain more and more notoriety, this also means one becomes busier. ROOKIE isn’t complaining though as they go out on tour, making stops in the following cities listed below. To stay up to date on ROOKIE and what’s next for the band, visit them on Instagram (@Rookietheband) and on Twitter (@rookie_the_band).

ROOKIE’s self-titled debut album will be available on streaming sites everywhere beginning March 13th