Thursday, December 19, 2019
Home News Best New Music
NewsBest New MusicHome Featured Post

Sam DeRosa Gives a First Look At “Pill For This” in New Video

Ryan Baltz

-

Hot on the heels of her appearance on Songland, New York songwriter Sam DeRosa is out with a new video for her track “Pill For This.”

After attending Berklee College of Music, DeRosa scored a hit co-writing “Broken” for lovelytheband, which led to more writing sessions and eventually a publishing deal with Warner/Chappell.

She was hesitant when the opportunity to appear on Songland first presented itself, “I said, ‘No,’ three times. I felt like I was meant to earn my career, not win it. But when I learned more about the show, I decided to do it. And it became a life-changing moment.”

Her performance of was so strong she not only impressed all the judges, but was immediately offered a record deal by multi-Grammy award winning producer Shane McAnally.

The lyrical content of the song is somber, but between DeRosa’s heartfelt delivery and ability to pinpoint an infectious melody, “Pill For This” would work nearly as well as a standalone vocal, and the production wisely sits back and lets DeRosa do the work.

Asked about the inspiration for the song, DeRosa tells American Songwriter, “The story around “Pill For This” is about a feeling or a person that you can’t shake. Isn’t it crazy how we can medicate for almost anything: headaches, sinuses, broken bones, but never for a broken heart? That’s where this song came from.”

The new video features DeRosa alternately enjoying time with a former lover and enduring the heartbreak of their relationship’s aftermath.

“The whole video is supposed to be a metaphor,” she said. “It’s a dramatized and magnified version of the journey into the mind of someone who’s experiencing heartbreak and loss.”

Asked how the song evolved after her Songland appearance, DeRosa explained, “The writing didn’t change at all actually! But we did make the song into a ballad, which I never thought it would be, but I was so pleasantly surprised. I couldn’t believe how many people resonated with my story and my song.”

Sam DeRosa plans to release more content throughout 2020.

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Behind The Song: The Eagles, “Take It Easy”

Jason Scott -
0
He already had the lines about Winslow, Arizona. He'd had car trouble and broken down there on one of his trips to Sedona. He spent a long day in Winslow… I don't know that we could have ever had a better opening song on our first album.

Brian Fallon Tells His Love Story in “You Have Stolen My...

What Are The Top 30 Bob Dylan Songs of All Time?

What is the Meaning Behind The Song Wonderwall by Oasis?

Behind the Song: Pink Floyd, “Wish You Were Here”