Santa Claus Goes High Tech with MySantaLive.com Video Messaging

PackageFromSanta.com, the nation’s leading Santa-letter-package service, announces MySantaLIVE.com, a free online video-messaging service that connects children with Santa Claus in a dramatically new and personal way —”live” from the North Pole.

MySantaLIVE.com builds tremendous excitement during the Christmas season by delivering a series of dramatically performed “live-message” videos featuring a “real” Santa Claus excitedly prepping for Christmas Day.

Speaking directly into the camera just like he’s having a personal, one-on-one video chat with the child, this free parenting tool helps keep kids believing in Santa by making the magic of Christmas come alive in a convenient, inclusive and non-threatening way. Gathered in front of a computer, smartphone or smart TV, kids and their families can bond with Santa—and each other—as he talks to them directly from the snowy North Pole.

Messaging starts the Saturday before Thanksgiving (11/23) and leads up to Christmas Day. Kids watch jolly old St. Nick enjoying Thanksgiving dinner at his North Pole home, feeding his reindeer, braving a blizzard, and many other magical moments as if receiving a live Skype or Facetime call directly from Santa himself. The effect is dramatic and impactful.

“Technology has changed the way Santa and kids can relate to each other,” explained Dale and Carey Gruber, the husband and wife owners of PackageFromSanta.com. “Our MySantaLive.com messages allow Santa to keep in touch throughout the season without awkward and forced interactions that often make kids feel uncomfortable. Plus, it’s free worldwide for all children with internet access.

“MySantaLive.com is also a less stressful alternative to lining up in crowded malls waiting for a brief encounter with a fake-bearded Santa,” said Gruber. “It’s also ideal for children with sensory processing or social interaction challenges, or for those who simply prefer to enjoy Santa one-on-one from the convenience of home.”

The Grubers want children to keep believing in Santa as long as possible. “Christmas flies by so fast and kids grow up so quickly that their window of belief is getting smaller and smaller each year. This free service helps keep the magic alive in a fun and entertaining way.”

MySantaLive can be combined with the full PackageFromSanta.com experience. Parents can order online and select from three gift levels starting at just $14.95. A personalized letter, phone call, and video are included with every gift package, along with full access to MySantaLive.com. Use discount code: MySantaLive20 and save 20% on each and every Package From Santa®.

Custom personalizations build a child’s self-esteem and confidence while creating cherished lifelong memories. The add-on options and array of extra North Pole goodies allow parents to enhance each package and, if desired, even turn it into a highly rated luxury gift with a range of attractive price points.