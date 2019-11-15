Scott McCreery To Guest Host Bob Kingsley Country Top 40 This Weekend

Last month, the country music community lost a champion for the format and a legend of radio broadcast with the passing of National Radio Hall of Famer, Bob Kingsley. With plans for Kingsley’s popular and long-running show, “Bob Kingsley’s Country Top 40,” still to be determined it was decided for now the show will continue in his honor with guest hosts stepping up to the mic each week.

This weekend (Nov. 16-17) Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery has the privilege of honoring Kingsley and carrying on the legacy of a man who loved country music and those who make it.



“Bob Kingsley is an icon who left huge shoes that will never be filled,” said McCreery. “It was definitely intimidating, but I just wanted to make him proud and it was a lot of fun. I’ve listened to Bob all my life, of course, and was fortunate to have met him several times before he passed.

“I’ll never forget the first time I heard him announce my song on his Countdown. There will never be another Bob Kingsley.”



This was the first time the North Carolina native had ever hosted a radio countdown program.



The taping took place just days after McCreery hosted iHeartCountry’s “One Night for Our Military” radio and streaming special which aired earlier this week on Veterans Day. In addition to hosting the show, McCreery performed and interviewed his fellow performers Jason Aldean and Kelsea Ballerini during the event.



McCreery is approaching the Top 30 on the country singles charts with his current song “In Between,” which he wrote with Frank Rogers, Jessi Alexander and Jonathan Singleton. At the BMI Awards this past Tuesday, he received his third BMI Medallion for writing One of BMI’s Top 50 Country Songs of the Year, this year for “This is It.” (He previously received the honors in 2015 for “See You Tonight” and 2018 for “Five More Minutes”).

McCreery returns to the “Make it Sweet” Tour with Old Dominion this weekend with shows in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Bossier City, Louisiana; and Grand Prairie, Texas.

