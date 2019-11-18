Second Annual Tunie™ Awards Set To Honor Jukebox Heroes

The Tunie™ Awards, the most anticipated music awards show of the year, will air on November 20. Presented by Waffle House restaurants and TouchTunes, The Tunie™ Awards recognize the most popular songs and artists as selected by customers on more than 1,950 Waffle House TouchTunes jukeboxes over the past year.

The Tunie™ Award winners will be announced during a Facebook Live event on November 20 at 8:00pm EST. Madison James returns as the host and will present awards including the Song of the Year and the Scattered, Smothered & Discovered Artist of the Year.

Scheduled to appear are Chris Stapleton, Ally Brooke, Mac Powell and the Family Reunion, Hootie and the Blowfish, Donnie Wahlberg and Foreigner. The results are based on the more than 30-million songs played on Waffle House TouchTunes jukeboxes over the past 12 months.

“Building on the overwhelming success of last year’s show, the 2019 Tunie™ Awards will be bigger and better” says Nadine Gillespie, President of Waffle House Records and show executive producer. “We have added more live performances and have included a very special Waffle House Records reunion.”

Mac Powell and the Family Reunion will debut a new Waffle House song and will perform their latest single “Back Again.” Nashville singer/songwriter Rosemary Joaquin will be introduced to the Waffle Nation as she receives the “Scattered, Smothered and Discovered” artist award.

Another show highlight is a reunion of the group that first recorded “There are Raisins in My Toast.” Jerry Buckner, Danny Jones and Mike Stewart will lead the audience in a sing-a-long of the Waffle House cult classic.

“We’re proud deliver the best music experiences to fans at Waffle House restaurants. This year for National Jukebox Day, we’re celebrating togetherness, and the Tunie™ Awards are a fantastic way to honor the music that we serve up every day through TouchTunes jukeboxes at Waffle House,” said Ross Honey, Octave Group President and CEO. TouchTunes is an Octave Group company.

In addition to these awards, the Waffle House Jukebox Legend Award will be presented to Hootie and the Blowfish. Back with a new album and tour this year, Hootie and the Blowfish have been Waffle House faithful going back to their college days in South Carolina. The 2019 Lifetime Achievement award will go to Foreigner. The original jukebox heroes, Foreigner’s hits have been playing in Waffle House restaurants for more than 30 years.

Last year Khalid won the top Tunie™ Award with his chart-topper “Location.” Keith Urban, Justin Timberlake, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton also made the top ten list. Will there be repeat winners this year? Who will claim the top spot for 2019? Tune in at 8 pm EST, November 20 on the Waffle House Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WaffleHouse).

