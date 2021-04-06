Shure Offers Video Primer On How To Clean Your Microphone

Here’s an essential video primer from Shure regarding one of the most important, and often neglected, topics in these covid times: how to properly clean a microphone.

Sharing a microphone on stage is a great visual. Classic images of The Beatles, Mick Jagger with Keith Richards or Bruce Springsteen and Steve Van Zandt harmonizing together on one mic make it all look that much more exciting. But there’s a lot of… well, you know what… that winds up in the microphone’s grille and windscreen after repeat use. And if you run an open mic or karaoke night with a long list of performers, that microphone can turn silently ugly in no time.

Shure has released a new series of recommendations on its website to help users clean their Shure audio equipment- from microphones to bodypack transmitters/receivers and lavalier headphone products. Did you even know the microphone grille unscrews? Watch the video to get an in-depth tutorial.

It’s an excellent safeguard, but as they note, not a 100% guarantee against the virus. Developed through in-depth testing, the guidelines are designed to provide best practices that will help protect Shure products’ material, finish, and hardware – even after repeated, long-term cleaning routines.

“Shure has been dedicated to exceptional quality for more than 95 years – as part of this commitment, we want to help our customers care for the entire lifespan of their product and ensure its longevity,” said Eduardo Vives, Senior Director of Corporate Quality Engineering at Shure. “Through extensive and repeated testing, we have developed some key guidelines to help users clean their Shure gear, while minimizing impact to technology and materials.”

Through step-by-step instructions and video content on Shure.com, users will learn:

Which cleaning agents and methods can be used on Shure equipment

How to control the flow of liquid cleaners to avoid damaging the product technology

How to repeatedly clean the following products to minimize long-term damage:

Shure Wireless Handheld Microphone Products

Shure Wired Microphone Products

Shure Wireless Bodypack Transmitters/Receivers, Lavalier/Headworn Microphone Products

Conferencing Products

Shure adds the disclaimer: Though these recommendations will help users maintain best practices to clean their products, they are intended only as a general guide to cleaning methods: Shure cannot advise on which methods may be effective against the COVID-19 virus. Any such questions should be directed to appropriate disease control experts.