Silversun Pickups Release Reimagined Version of “It Doesn’t Matter Why”

GRAMMY nominated rock band Silversun Pickups release a reimagined version of their song “It Doesn’t Matter Why,” only available to stream and purchase Amazon Music. The band incorporated a video game theme to the new recording, including vintage gaming sounds.

Silversun Pickups lead singer Brian Aubert notes, “We wanted this to sound like the score of an arcade console in the 80s video game heyday based off of the song. We kept thinking of Journey’s “Escape” which had a bizarre narrative based on the band. After Nikki created chilly AI character 5a11i3 (Sally) it changed into something darkly sci fi. It’s only a game… right? We performed everything and redid all of the vocals. It was fun making laser sounds on the keys and there’s some guitar noodling that sounds like madness. It was a fun recording to say the least. Put your quarter in and give it a go. Good luck.”

Silversun Pickups’ 5th studio album, Widow’s Weeds is out now. Bursting out of the Silverlake, CA music scene in the early 2000s, Silversun Pickups– lead singer Brian Aubert, bassist Nikki Monninger, drummer Christopher Guanlao and keyboardist Joe Lester– have maintained their independence throughout their storied career.

They released their first three albums on the local label, Dangerbird Records, before founding their own label, New Machine Recordings, for the release of their fourth album, Better Nature. Now almost two decades into their career, they remain a vital and important rock band and have racked up ten Top 20 hits on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart, as well as over a million records sold in the US.

Amazon Music listeners can find Silversun Pickups’ reimagined version of “It Doesn’t Matter Why” on the “Fresh Alternative” playlist. Customers can also simply ask, “Alexa, play the Amazon Original by Silversun Pickups,” in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates

Nov 23 /// 104.3 The Shark’s Riptide Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach /// Fort Lauderdale, FL ^

Nov 24 /// 97X’s Next bit Thing at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amph. /// Tampa, FL ^

Dec 1 /// Mercury Ballroom /// Louisville, KY*

Dec 2 /// Bogarts /// Cincinnati, OH*

Dec 3/// Express Live /// Columbus, OH*

Dec 4 /// Roxian Theatre /// Pittsburgh, PA

Dec 6 /// Rams Head Live /// Baltimore, MD

Dec 7 /// The National /// Richmond, VA*

Dec 8 /// The NorVa /// Norfolk, VA

Dec 13 /// McDonald Theatre /// Eugene, OR*

Dec 17 /// Observatory /// San Diego, CA

Dec 18 /// The Marque /// Phoenix, AZ*

^Radio Festival

*Holiday Radio Show