Today, Sir Woman releases her latest single “Speak” from her forthcoming record Party City. The song was recorded at Echo Lab in Denton, TX, written by Kelsey Wilson and Cameron B Neal (Horse Thief, Elle King), and was produced, engineered and mixed by Matt Pence (Elle King, Shakey Graves, Justin Townes Earle).

The Austin Chronicle said “Whereas the singer’s work co-fronting Wild Child explodes bittersweet pop, Sir Woman digs into more soulful grooves behind the songwriter’s intoxicating vocals,” going on to say, “‘Speak’ drops mellow and dreamy, with an atmospheric backing that reflects the contemplative feeling in the song’s creation.”



“‘Speak’ is a love song to every friend you will ever have,” says Wilson. “I wanted to paint this beautiful picture of what it feels like to know someone deeply and love them unconditionally. A song I could give to my Wild Child family (Alexander, past and present band members, and fans) as a ‘thank you’.”



Sir Woman’s first two songs “Highroad” and “Making Love” have been quickly embraced by fans, who have helped Sir Woman surge to nearly a million streams on Spotify in just a few short months.

“Highroad” has also been gracing the airwaves with its infectious melody, making the 9 Songs Public Radio Can’t Stop Playing from NPR Music who said “Warmth, empathy and humor are the shining stars of ‘Highroad,’ and with the arrival of her first-ever solo album, Party City, Ms. Wilson’s Sir Woman will confidently show you the way there.”



Sir Woman is Kelsey Wilson, co-founder and fontwoman of the indie-pop band Wild Child. Wilson started writing songs for her maiden solo record about two years ago while on tour with Wild Child and Glorietta — the one-off “bud band” dreamed up by her pal, Austin rocker Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit, featuring David Ramirez, Nathaniel Rateliff, Noah Gunderson, Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas, and Jason Robert Blum. The result: Wilson’s Motown-influenced, genre-bending hip-hop, gospel solo-debut Party City to be released under her acid-trip inspired stage name, Sir Woman.



Recently, Wilson and her band Wild Child released their 4th studio album Expectations via Dualtone Records. Following her Sir Woman shows Wilson will be playing a series of stripped down Wild Child performances with fellow Wild Child co-founder Alexander Beggins.



