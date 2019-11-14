SiriusXM Expands Video Offering, Including Trunk Nation

SiriusXM announced it has expanded its SiriusXM video offering to include new performances, interviews, and in-studio moments from more of SiriusXM’s acclaimed programming lineup.

SiriusXM first expanded into video content in 2018 with “Howard Stern Video”, a highly successful ongoing showcase of Howard Stern’s best-in-class celebrity interviews, adventures with his ever-growing stable of edgy and unusual staff and characters, in-studio performances from legendary and up-and-coming musicians, and selections from the multi-decade Howard Stern library, which is being actively curated and presented to highlight past audio and video from Howard Stern that is compelling and timeless. “Howard Stern Video” brings new fans into the world of Howard Sternand provides a new dimension of entertainment for long-time fans.

More recently, simultaneous with its expansion of streaming access to over 30 million subscribers, SiriusXM began to preview selections from its broader video archives of shows and channels.

SiriusXM video now features dozens of new clips daily from across SiriusXM’s lineup of exclusive music, talk, and sports channels, featuring in-studio performances, interviews and only-at-SiriusXM moments from:

SiriusXM video is available on the SiriusXM app on phones, computers, tablets and other connected devices in the home.

“We are thrilled to deliver video from a broad array of our incredible talk, sports, music, comedy and specialty programming. Nowhere is there more depth and breadth of content than across the SiriusXM universe, and video is the perfect complement to the amazing radio moments that happen here every day,” said Kelly Flynn, SiriusXM’s SVP of Video Programming. “We are giving our subscribers more new and exciting ways to connect with their favorite guests, performers, hosts and shows. Now, you can see what you’ve been hearing.”

SiriusXM video is included in SiriusXM’s most popular subscription packages, including SiriusXM All Access, SiriusXM Select, SiriusXM Essential Streaming and SiriusXM Premier Streaming. Go to SiriusXM.com/subscriptions for more details on the programming and packages that SiriusXM offers subscribers in the car, at home, on a phone, online and on connected home devices.