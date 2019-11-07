Thursday, November 7, 2019
Home Features Articles
FeaturesArticles

Sleater-Kinney Finds the Means of Resistance

Jeff Terich

-

“I find that collaboration and community and friendship provide the fulcrum for means of resistance.”

To access this post, you must be an American Songwriter Member.
Click here to gain access.
Previous articleStarbucks Holiday Cups Are Back
Next articleThe Story Behind the Song: Kelsea Ballerini, “Peter Pan”

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Behind the Song: Procol Harum, “A Whiter Shade Of Pale”

Jim Beviglia -
0
The familiar adage, oft-repeated by musicians who have had hits and those who long for one, says that if anyone knew what exactly constituted...

Behind the Song: The Eagles, “Hotel California”

Avi Kaplan Premieres “I’ll Get By” On American Songwriter

What is the Meaning Behind Led Zeppelin, “Stairway To Heaven”?

Behind the Song: Pink Floyd, “Wish You Were Here”