Stories behind songs of by Sia, Beyonce, Meghan Trainor, Sam Smith, Hozier & Bruno Mars

“Chandelier”

By Sia Furler & Jesse Shatkin

“I sat down with the intention to write for Rihanna,” said Sia about the origins of “Chandelier.”

“But as the song took shape I realized it was personal, and that I was attached to it somehow. My intuition told me to sing it myself.”



It started starkly, with Sia on piano, exploring ideas, and co-writer Jesse Shatkin on marimba. They found the feel and the chords, which she recorded on her phone, and sent to Jesse, who filled out the track. His melodic ideas, and “mad genius,” as she described it, led to the words. But the thought of giving this song to Rihanna quickly shifted:



“Once I had recorded the vocals, I realized I had accidentally written a pop song for myself. I felt I couldn’t give it away.”

The title came from her book of song ideas, an image which opened possibilities:

“When I saw a chandelier, I thought I could write a song about swinging from the chandelier. A party anthem of some sort. But as I was writing it, it turned into a song about my battles with addiction, inadvertently.”



Distinguished by a big melodic leap into one of the most soaring and triumphant choruses since Tom Petty’s famous octave-jump in “Free Falling,” Sia said it was there from the start.



“[The chorus] really just fell out of me that way,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t have to think or plan. You just have to be there when it happens. And capture it.”



Co-writer Jesse Slatkin agreed it was the perfect song for Sia herself. “She is an extraordinary singer and artist,” he said. “I think we both realized nobody could sing the song like that. It was a song for Sia.”

Sia, “Chandelier”

“All About That Bass”

By Kevin Kadish & Meghan Trainor.

Based around a potent musical metaphor for body image, “All About That Bass” began entirely as a joke. “We wrote it laughing,” said Meghan. “We thought nobody is ever gonna hear this.” It all started in Nashville when she and Kevin Kadish met for the first time to collaborate, and bonded instantly over their shared love for old school music. “He brought the line ‘All bass, no treble,’ which I saw right away as thick and thin; he grew up as a chubby kid and loved it. I’d never written about this subject ever, and didn’t want to be preachy, so we made it funny.” Kevin pushed the limits with provocative lines he was sure she’d reject, but she loved them: “He had, ‘Boys like a little more booty to hold at night,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah! That’s it! That’s awesome!’ I didn’t know I would be singing it every day for the world!”

After 45 minutes, the song was complete. But neither felt the world would embrace it. “When we got to the ‘skinny bitches’ line, we felt that was it, now there is no chance anyone will hear this. My publisher said, ‘What are we gonna do with this?’ No one wanted to touch it until L.A. Reid heard it. It’s scary going out there with a song like this. But seeing the reaction really helps me being confident. It’s a song that has helped so many people, and me included. I am an all different human than I was six months ago. You can see it in pictures.”

Meghan Trainor, “All About That Bass”

Stay With Me

By Sam Smith, James Napier and William Phillips

Startling in its simplicity, both reverent and anthemic, “Stay With Me,” written by Sam Smith with Will Phillips and Jimmy Napier, was created in one day. “That’s the way all my songs are written,” said Smith. “It came when we were in the studio; Will was on piano and Jimmy on drums. Jimmy came up with the idea of “stay with me,” which immediately got me thinking of a one-night stand, and my views on that. The lyric came from us just vibing, and all those lyrics came that first day. It happened so simply that it felt like it wasn’t even us writing it. It felt like it completely came through, like something greater was happening.”

The chorus came first, to which verses were briskly added. But Sam remained uncertain: “I wasn’t sure. I thought maybe it was too simple. And then we tracked my vocals, and I stood in different parts of the studio, and we built a gospel choir, though it’s actually all my voice. And when we put that on the track, it suddenly all came alive to me.” Still, he had second thoughts, and an additional verse was written but ultimately discarded. “We realized we couldn’t make it any better.” Jimmy agreed: “Sam is such an amazing singer that his lead vocals and all those harmonies just gave us the chills. It all came together so fast, it was amazing, like the whole song was a gift.”

Sam Smith, “Stay With Me”

“Formation”

By Beyoncé Knowles, Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, & Michael L. Williams II

“I think the most powerful art is usually misunderstood,” said Beyonce in regard to the controversy which swirled around this song and its perceived bias against police. “If anyone who perceives my message as anti-police, they are completely mistaken… I am against police brutality and injustice… If celebrating my roots and culture during Black History Month made anyone uncomfortable, those feelings were there long before a video and long before me. I’m proud of what we created and I’m proud to be a part of a conversation that is pushing things forward in a positive way.”

Lest anyone assume that today’s songs don’t pack a powerful cultural punch, look no further than “Formation.” Crystallizing the ever-intensifying racial divisions in America which led to the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement, Beyonce and her co-writers (Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, and Michael L. Williams II) crafted a compellingly authentic statement of black pride and preservation. Accompanied by a video which generated over seven million views in one day, the song did what great art often does: it both empowered and outraged people.

Despite the controversy, Beyonce remained resolute in her conviction that the song effected progress.

“I hope I can create art that helps people heal,” she said. “Art that makes people feel proud of their struggle. Everyone experiences pain, but sometimes you need to be uncomfortable to transform. Pain is not pretty, but I wasn’t able to hold my daughter in my arms until I experienced the pain of childbirth!”

Beyonce, “Formation”

“Take Me To Church”

By Andrew Hozier-Byrne

It started with words only. For more than a year, he explored lyrical ideas with no thoughts of music. “Often I hold off with music till I have something that is right for it,” Hozier said. “So I worked for months on the words, not exactly of that form and shape, but all the thematic stuff was there. I didn’t have the title.”

It was at the piano that the chorus – with title – arrived: “I’m not a great piano player, but I love to play around. When you are unfamiliar with an instrument, you play it in a different way, and you come up with new ideas. And suddenly I just stumbled across the chorus. Those words and that music fell into place.”

Toying with the dynamics of what is considered sacred, he felt the title was an ideal allegory for sex and sexuality, but “tongue-in-cheek.” The idea of ‘deathless death,’ he said, “has to do with the promise of everlasting life. Which is the core promise you are given in church. They promise you paradise after you die. But only when you devote your living hours, then you get something on the other end of it. And it’s quite a raw deal!”

The line is also about “what the French called ‘the little death,’ which is the orgasm. It’s a joke on that, about the act of loving somebody, and yourself in particular.

I didn’t write it for any one person. It’s a love song but not so much about the object of that love.”

Hozier, “Take Me To Church’

“That’s What I Like”

By Bruno Mars, Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip

To capture the old-school dance party vibe he wanted, Bruno brought together two teams of writer-producers, and threw a party. Merging his Smeezingtons (Bruno, Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy and Philip Lawrence) with old friends the Stereotypes (Ray “Charm” McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip), Mars played the track and said it needed more. “Bruno had the outline of the song,” said Yip, “and said ‘I need to get that bounce.’” “He knows exactly what he wants,” said Romulus. “He’s an artist’s artist to the core, and a songwriting genius. He knew the feeling he wanted to bring to the dance-floor, which he felt is missing in the marketplace.”

Rather than use words, as Reeves explained, Bruno let his body explain: “He was dancing the whole time, and would say, `I don’t want to dance like this, I want to dance like this !’ And we shaped the song to that movement.” To get that bounce, they used double-time, so that “you bounce twice to it,” Charm said. “It’s a slow tempo, which we love because you can body-roll to it. We added all those in-between beats, which made it modern. These days the drums lead.”

To get the authentic sound, Yip explained, Bruno got the actual keyboards from the era they loved, the deep-pocket ’90s. “We were transported back,” he said. “He can do it all. Bruno’s no less hands-on than M.J. He’ll be dancing, and then the next second he’s on the keyboard. To me, he is almost the reincarnation of Michael. He made us feel like Quincy.”

The lyrics came from Bruno. “All that about the Cadillacs and champagne,” Romulus said, “that’s how Bruno is. He’s giving you a day in the life. It’s real. Working with him in the studio is always joyful, and that translates to the audience. Even how he sings it; you can hear him smiling.”