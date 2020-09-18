On Carole King & “The Doing ”

The truth about songwriting is that there is no easy way to do it.



Because songwriting simply isn’t easy. A song might seem simple after it’s finished, but it can take a big complex of considerations to get it there. As Paul Simon about songwriting, it’s a hard thing to do well. But, as he added, “There’s no easy way.”



That is the truth. Yet there is a larger truth about songwriting. It’s doesn’t make songwriting easy, but it makes it possible.



“The doing of it,” said Carole King, “must be the reward.”

Gerry Goffin & Carole King

This is the heart of the matter. Music is a source of joy. Even when writing a sad song, always there can be joy in its creation. It’s not about a shortcut to a hit song. Regardless of the destination, the secret truth is to feel love and gratitude for the journey itself.



Her journey led Carole King, with Gerry Goffn and on her own, to write 118 hits. But whether or not a song became a hit, she felt amply rewarded for each one by writing it.



This is a truth which extends to this moment. Though writing a hit song is often projected in modern times as being akin to winning the lottery or a game-show, like some lucky fluke that falls out of the heavens into your hands, in truth it’s rarely that.



Songwriters creating and playing songs are not separate from the music; they are inside it. You can follow and lead the music at the same time, as you respond as audience and the instrument. The musician is subject to that which he is creating. In a kind of Zen reality loop, a musician feels the immediate impact of music at the moment you make it. It’s about being a force of nature, an organic, real-time expression of heart and soul, and being moved by the beauty of the song while performing it.



It’s in that oneness with the source that essential songs are found and delivered. Instead of judging songs harshly in this nascent stage, come to it with an open heart, and trust that the song will lead you where it needs to go.

Carole King, “You’ve Got A Friend”

Words & Music by Carole King

If the song keeps suggesting something isn’t right, trust that. This is how you create your own songwriting aesthetic, by determining what you allow in the song, and what you keep out. It’s not about writing the perfect song in minutes, like channeling something whole. It’s about being a receiver – by getting out of the way – and then culling what comes through in order to shape it into a song.

Gerry Goffin, who wrote the lyrics to the music of Carole King on

countless classics including “Up On The Roof,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” and “Natural Woman,” said they wrote hundreds of “bad songs” before they wrote one good one.



But they didn’t let the bad songs ever convince them that they were bad, and should give up. They never gave up. And their mutual love of the doing, the joyous ambition, artisty and ability, is what led to their great success as songwriters. They endured that season of bad songs and started writing good ones. Then really good ones. Goffin & King songs. The kind of songs like “Chains” which The Beatles loved, learned, performed and recorded while absorbing the brilliance of the craft. Lennon & McCartney dreamed, as they said, of becoming the next Goffin & King.



Carole King, “Natural Woman”

By Gerry Goffin, Carole King & Jerry Wexler

It’s one of many reasons why interviewing Billie Eilish and Finneas was so heartening. The subject of our recent cover story, they are, of course, the brother-sister team who won all the major Grammys this year for songs written and recorded at home when they were still kids.



Surely, many people assumed – they must have had some trick – some enormous wealth, connections or more – to have done this at this age. For music which was made, as they said, in their bedroom.



The truth is that they did it the same way Goffin & King did it. With true talent, tireless diligence, and love and gratitude for the doing. The process itself was the reward.



That is, until this past Grammy Awards, when they were rewarded with every major award of the night.



That secret truth, which isn’t very secret, any more, is covered in Part Three, which you can see here.

