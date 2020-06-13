The first installation of this new series in which we challenge songwriters to write new songs on specific songwriting prompts

Songwriting Prompt 1: Write a song about your hometown.

INSTRUCTIONS: We invite you to write a new song about your hometown. It must have the name of your hometown in the song, either the title or the body of the song. Either that or it must have a specific place in your hometown or aspect of it around which you write the song.

Use the name of your home-town, or a place there, in the title itself.

Make a video of you or somebody singing it, and post that on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanSongwriterMagazine

Or send in email. to paul@americansongwriter.com. Please post or send lyric with it.

Also if you have any questions, you can send them there.

The deadline is Sunday, June 21.

Beatles John & Paul

This is the start of a new series here on American Songwriter in which we invite all songwriters to accept a challenge, and write a new song to a specific songwriting prompt we offer, and then make a video of the song and send it to us with the lyric.



Of these we will choose the most compelling ones to share with our readers. This isn’t a contest, nor is it a judgment of the production, performance or arrangement of the song. It is all about the song. There is no need to produce the song; what’s best is a solo performance of it, one voice and guitar, or voice and piano.



If you choose to do more elaborate production, that is fine but not necessary. As songwriters know, if you write a song that works in a solo rendition – one voice, one instrument – it must stand on the strength of the song itself, the words and melody. That is the purest and most essential way to deliver it, and also easiest.



What is a songwriting prompt? It is a little assignment for a song. It can be a lyrical idea – such as the suggestion of a title, a topic, or a situation. It can be a musical idea, too, such as writing a song all to one chord, or writing a melody without an instrument. Each prompt is designed with the intention of working out a certain songwriting muscle. Such as creating a richer, more compelling melody, or a more evocative lyric. For our first prompt, we are using one that is lyrically-based.





Writing songs to prompts is edifying for a songwriter, as it can lead you to a song that never would have reached before. It also shows you that you can create your own prompts as ways of kickstarting your songwriting engine, and coming to a song from a different angle.



Some related thoughts: John Lennon wrote “Strawberry Fields” about his hometown of Liverpool; it is an orphanage there that he used as the anchor of his song. McCartney wrote “Penny Lane” about Liverpool. Which is one thoroughfare there which exemplified the qualities of the place he found unique, and its characters.

Both use specific nouns in their titles and throughout. The idea of this prompt is to encourage songwriters to avoid vagueness in songs so as to embrace specificity. Many songwriters will have grand ambitions for their songs and all they want the lyrics to express, yet fail to instill enough specific, solid imagery into their songs so that the desired effect comes across. Although the meaning is clear to them, it will only translate to other people if you give them enough information.

The Beatles, “Penny Lane” by Paul McCartney

Because, as Leonard Cohen and others have said, the more specific a song is, the more universal it is. Though songwriters might assume that if a song is too specific to their lives that it will be unrelatable to other people. They think that to create a universal song you have to keep it vague enough so that nobody will feel alienated by it. “It is always better to say ‘sycamore’ than ‘tree’,” Leonard said, emphasing the power of specificity.

But as with the two Beatles examples, we see that being too specific isn’t a problem. One needn’t have ever visited Liverpool to understand these songs; both resonate with a warm, vitality and genuine human spirit, connected to their memories of growing up in the place. Lennon’s song takes it to a whole other realm, which is about himself more than the town. But it is grounded on that title, which is a real place, and serves as a solid foundation for the entire song. Had he called it “In My Tree,” for example, from his line “no one I think is in my tree,” it would not be as resonant.

The Beatles, “Strawberry Fields Forever” by John Lennon

It’s much like the dynamic of telling a story to a little kid. The most specific you can make that story, the more detailed you can be, will result in a more compelling story. Most kids have never seen a real castle, or a giant, elf or dragon. Yet if the story is related with rich details and solid imagery, it will be something they can easily visualize. And as soon as your audience is visualizing your imagery, they will respond to it authentically, based on their own emotional responses.



So embrace specificity. Don’t tell us about your home-town as much as show us. Of course, we always blend the two, and they overlap. But the goal here is solid, physical imagery.



So do not shy away from the use of nouns. Embrace imagery. To be as detailed as you can with solid, real details. To show us the place as well as tell us about it. As John Prine taught us, and said in an interview in our pages, if you give a listener pictures, he will fill in the rest according to his own emotional connections. And by starting a song like that, you bring the listener in close to the subject. But if you start with abstractions, you can lose the listener right away.



It’s an issue that always brings to mind the famous poem by William Carlos Williams, “The Red Wheelbarrow,” which is about this essential power in physical imagery:



The Red Wheelbarrow

By William Carlos Williams



so much depends

upon

a red wheel

barrow

glazed with rain

water

beside the white

chickens





In those few words, there is a whole universe. It is simple and essential, and doesn’t try to telegraph its meaning, or how you should feel about it. Instead it is precisely etched so you see it, and your response is unique to you.



That’s the idea. Let us see what you see. One way of doing this is to write down all the images that come to your mind when reflecting on this place. Whether they conjure up good memories or not, write them down as they made an impact on you already, and so should be trusted. Then write a song using as much of that in the lyric.

I have used this very song prompt in the past in songwriting classes I have led, and it has been helpful to many songwriters in directing a lyric. I will always remember that after a class in which I gave this prompt, a woman came to me afterwards with great worry. “I am so sorry,” she said, “but I cannot do this.”



I asked why, and she told me she was from a town in Poland, and memories of that place are so sad and tragic that there is no way she could write that song. “I am very sorry,” she said again.



But given this was already an emotionally charged subject, I suggested she should write the song about that dynamic itself – why writing this song is painful, and why this town contains memories so painful she had to leave there forever. It was a challenge I wasn’t sure she’d accept. But she did, and the result was remarkable. She fully embraced the sorrow this place held for her, and wrote a great song. She knew it, too, and was surprised that such a song came through.



What i didn’t know is that she was a great jazz singer who already had a record contract, but wanted to become a good songwriter, which is why she was there. So when she performed it, which she did at the end of class show, she did it with a small jazz ensemble of great players, and sang it with so much soul conviction, it was chilling.



And at the heart of her chorus was the name of her home-town.



So that is the idea. Whether joyous memories or not are evoked in this process, embrace them, and get them into the lyric so we can feel them.



