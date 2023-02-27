Songwriting as a guitarist can be tricky. If you feel stuck, then it’s time to dig deep and figure out how to get out of your rut. Mike Meiers is offering a guitar essentials course for guitarists. This course is designed to build guitar skills in less than 2 months and keep your audience’s attention. You’ll be learning from Mike Meiers, Emmy-Award Winning songwriter, producer, composer, and award-winning songwriter Lainey Dionne.

Videos by American Songwriter

What to Expect

Voicing Strumming Techniques Songwriting Theory How to Apply Active Listening Guitar Hooks 101 Putting it All Together

Mike’s goal is to help you discover new melodic possibilities to break old habits. Next is to build a consistent rhythm and rid yourself of the same ol’ strumming patterns. Find patterns that fit your songs. After developing rhythm, Mike will help songwriters add depth to progressions and create variation in sessions without overcrowding them with chords. Details, details! After covering techniques, you’ll move into songwriting theory so you can communicate more effectively with fellow musicians. The last three topics (active listening, guitar hooks, and putting it all together) will teach you how to use songs and absorb their melodies, ideas, and hooks—then you’ll be able to put all of it together to write and record a folk-pop, country, indie rock, punk, or modern pop song.

Who is this Course For?

This course is for anyone feeling stuck in their songwriting. It’s also a great course for anyone looking to get into songwriting. It’s also a great course for anyone who just took Mike and Lainey’s 3-Day Songwriting Immersive Course. If you feel like 3 days of learning helped, just wait until you get 6 weeks of live coaching.

When Does It Start?

The course begins on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

How Much Does it Cost?

$197.

What Songwriters Are Saying

Students love being part of a like-minded community after taking this course. They’re having conversations that are helping their craft and making invaluable connections. Students are having success with Mike’s tips and tricks and are no longer shying away from trying new processes.

Photo Courtesy Mike Meiers