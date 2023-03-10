8 Spotify QR Code-Inspired Gifts to Share Music with Everyone

Many of us share the same taste in music, and sometimes songs mean so much to us that a certain tune will remind us of someone. If you have a song that’s important to you and your significant other, consider putting it on a plaque. These unique gifts are inspired by Spotify. They feature unique song codes to link to your favorite music (basically a QR code). Some even allow you to add personal pictures to them.

These items are fun ways to spruce up your home or office, but some of these make sentimental gifts or fun ways to market your music, for example, the necklace and bumper sticker.

The Scoop:

Spotify plaques have gone viral on TikTok, Instagram, and even Facebook. These cute plaques are great custom gifts for couples, friends, and family. Customize your plaque with a unique picture and song dedicated to your relationship! Keep in mind that this plaque, nor any Spotify gift in this list plays music directly from the product. You have to scan the Spotify code and play music from your phone.

Key Features:

Use the search bar and look for a song. You can search by artist, song, or even album name. You can use the album cover or upload your own photo. Personal photos are great for sentimental gifts, but using the original album artwork is a nice touch too, especially if you can’t hang posters or wall art in your office or room. The plaques are under $20 now, so grab yours soon.

The Scoop:

We’re fans of this night light plaque. It’s a super cute gift for your significant other. The night light creates a cozy and romantic vibe. Place it in the living room or bedroom for some light in the evenings. It’s the perfect piece for your music setup, too. It’ll look fantastic with your CD and record collection. Overall, it’s just super heart-warming.

Key Features:

Customize the record with a song and picture. Scanning the code will play a special song, so pick your all-time favorite.

The Scoop:

Keychain gifts are effortless, but classic gifts for anyone. Gift this adorable keychain to your favorite music lover. They can scan this anytime and play one of their favorite songs (or your favorite) when running errands.

Key Features:

The mini plaque gift is more durable than glass, so if you or someone drops keys, the keychain won’t be shattered. People who would love this are anyone who just got their first car, music lovers, and especially friends who share a love for the same music.

The Scoop:

We adore these necklaces for anyone who loves to accessorize. Plus, this necklace will make. a great conversation starter. Expect friends to scan the code on your necklace so they can figure out what you’re listening to these days.

Key Features:

Pick a song and get ready to share a song that you hold close to your heart (literally). The necklace is available in silver, gold, and rose gold.

The Scoop:

Customize a guitar pick for your favorite guitarist. It’s a great way for musicians to add their own music to it and share it with the world. Marketing your music can be tough, but we think music fans would appreciate these picks. They’ll always have a way to stream your music. And let’s be real, remembering the name of every artist you see at a venue or music festival is hard. They can always turn to this pick to find your Spotify. Gifting this pick to a special fan would be a cute and fun way to share gifts with supporters.

Key Features:

Add your music (or a favorite tune) to the guitar pick. You’ll get 12 picks total, so keep some for yourself and share with loved ones.

The Scoop:

The key to not losing your AirPods is by keeping them in a case! (An Apple Air Tag helps too.) If you’re in need of a new case, consider this Spotify case. It’ll make a great gift to all Airpod users, especially those who take their headphones on hikes, to the gym, and to airports.

Key Features:

The case is available in over 10 different colors. Customize the case with a song you can’t stop listening to. Attach the case to your keys and you’ll never go to the gym without your headphones again.

The Scoop:

Greeting cards will never go out of style. They’re a chance to write a heartfelt message to your friends, family, and special folks in your life. Not only can you write a memorable message inside, but you can customize the card with a song.

Key Features:

Scanning the code to figure out the song will feel like opening a present! You can surprise a loved one with a special song—like your favorite song to dance to, sing karaoke to, or even that song you both find annoying and have an inside joke about.

The Scoop:

People are curious, so why not slap a bumper sticker linking to your music on your car? Of course, this isn’t just a great pick for musicians, but also for anyone who loves sharing music with everyone. Bumper stickers aren’t for everyone, so we also recommend sticking this on laptop cases, water bottles, skateboards, and whatever you don’t mind decorating. Just be sure you’re okay with residue in case the adhesive leaves some.

Key Features:

Pick between 4 sizes and enjoy sharing tunes with friends (and strangers). You never know, this could be how someone discovers your music. You no longer have to wait for a gig or for a TikTok to do numbers, this sticker could help you get discovered by some fans soon.

We recommend downloading the Spotify app before scanning the codes (if you don’t already have it). It’ll make streaming music easy. Not only can you shop for these products, but these retailers also have gifts like throw blankets, tapestries, and coffee mugs. The coffee mugs are great gifts for the family. They can take the coffee mugs to work and use the throw blankets when they travel. The tapestries are cute ideas to support your favorite artists. Guests can scan the codes and discover new music.

Photo Courtesy My Spotify Gifts