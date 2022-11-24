There are so many ways to surprise your favorite musician with stocking stuffers this year—and the best part, you can do it for under $50. We scavenged Sweetwater for accessories and equipment that will make Santa jealous that he didn’t think of these gifts. These stocking stuffers for musicians are all useful, top-quality, and of course, affordable gifts for your loved ones. Place these small (but practical) gifts in a stocking before the big day.

1. Behringer XM8500 Cardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone

Behringer entered the microphone game recently but that doesn’t mean their products aren’t a fan favorite yet. Musicians love Behringer mics for live music—this handheld vocal mic has an impressive frequency response of 5Hz to 15kHz along with a two-stage pop filter. Many fans compare the quality to SHURE for a fraction of the price.

2. Evans Torque Key Drum Tuning Key

A drum key is vital for drumhead changes. Tune your drums as you work on rock drum fills or compose your own music. We highly recommend keeping a drum key on you if you play in a shared studio space. Chances are, everyone has their own for tuning. However, all keys are not made equal. You’ll want a top-quality key like this one—you can preset the key to release at a specified tension for even tuning.

3. Ernie Ball Musician’s Tool Kit

If the gift recipient is new to guitar playing, then they may not be super familiar with guitar maintenance. Give them a chance to learn basic tasks (especially before they take a pocket knife to their strings). This tool kit comes with a heavy-duty string cutter, a peg winder, a 6-in-1 screwdriver, a hex wrench set, and a ruler. Ernie Ball also made sure to include a microfiber polish cloth and Wonder Wipes to keep guitars looking shiny and new. Best of all, the zippered carrying pouch is included, making this kit perfect for travel and staying organized.

4. Ernie Ball 2148 Earthwood Phosphor Bronze Acoustic Guitar Strings – .011-.052 Light

It may be tempting to find “cheap” guitar strings from your local pawn shop but look no further than Sweetwater. Ernie Ball is the gold standard for acoustic and electric guitar strings. Some notable bands and musicians that use Ernie Ball strings are Slash, Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, and Metallica. Hop on the Ernie Ball bandwagon and see what the hype is all about. These bronze strings deliver a mellow tone with the clarity you need for practice or playing gigs. They’re on sale for under $7, which is a total steal.

5. Vic Firth American Classic Drumsticks – 5A – Wood Tip

My first pair of drumsticks were these exact sticks. They’re super comfy for all levels and styles of drumming. They’re great on practice pads, electric kits, and acoustic kits, too. I use them on my Roland V-Drums and there’s no delay at all. Musicians have been using Vic Firth sticks for over 4 decades now, and for good reason.

6. Benro PocketPod Mini Tripod and Handgrip with Smartphone Mount

One of my first investments, after I started playing drums, was a mini tripod. There are endless reasons why musicians need a compact tripod for travel. You may want video footage of lessons, and studio sessions, or maybe you want to share content or live videos on your social pages. This nifty tripod beats setting up a huge tripod or ring light. (It weighs slightly over 3 pounds and folds down to under 7 inches.) You can definitely go cheap on a mini tripod, however, when you catch a quality one like this on sale, don’t miss out. The legs are made of durable plastic and the anti-slip feet will keep your phone safe. Another spec we’re fans of is the adjustment ball. Use it with care, and you won’t find it snapping or wearing out.

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.