The pain of losing a musical instrument is all too real and has hit close to home for several Tool fans waiting for their dream guitar.

Gibson and Sweetwater reported today a pallet of new Gibson Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst guitars has been stolen from a Sweetwater Music truck at the Flying J Travel Center in Whiteland, IN on October 30, 2020. The truck was en route to Fort Wayne, IN, the headquarters of Sweetwater Sound.

“Somehow out of a truck full of guitars, this ONE pallet was singled out and stolen at a truck stop,” says Sweetwater Chief Supply Chain and Merchandising Officer Phil Rich. “Totaling close to $95,000 in guitars, we feel this person/s knew exactly what to look for and when.”

Adam Jones Gibson 1979 Les Paul Custom

“These guitars were the dream guitars of 13 Gibson and Adam Jones fans, who had been patiently waiting for them to be delivered,” says Cesar Gueikian of Gibson. “We have decided to publish the serial numbers of the 13 stolen guitars and are appealing to all of Gibson’s fans to keep an eye out for them and let us know if they surface. Our fans should ask any third-party sellers for a serial number before purchasing to be sure they are not being sold one of the stolen guitars.”

Anyone with information regarding the guitars should contact Detective Kenny Polley of the Whiteland Police Department at KPolley@whitelandpd.us or (317) 535-8100.

The new line of guitars designed by Jones in collaboration with Gibson was announced only last week. The Tool guitarist collaborated extensively with Gibson on the limited-edition guitar, which recreates his #1 guitar, an original Silverburst 1979 Gibson Les Paul. Upon release, all of the guitars immediately sold out worldwide.

“Our loyal customers have been waiting a long time to receive these guitars and will be devastated,” says David Fuhr, SVP of The Sweetwater Experience. “We hope Gibson and Sweetwater’s tight-knit community of guitarists will be able to help us recover the stolen items and that the people responsible for the theft are caught.”