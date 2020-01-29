Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Sturgill Simpson Drops Anime-Inspired “A Good Look” Video In Advance of Tour Kick-off

Today, GRAMMY® Award winner Sturgill Simpson shares the music video for “A Good Look,” a standout track from his critically acclaimed fourth full-length album – available HERE via Elektra Records – and Netflix Original anime film of the same name, “SOUND & FURY.”

Featuring high-octane animated footage from the “SOUND & FURY” film, the visual captures the breakneck action, frenetic pace, and intensity of the artist’s immersive vision set to psychedelic disco breaks, ripping guitars, and stadium-size hooks. The video was directed by Simpson’s “SOUND & FURY” collaborator, founder of influential animation studio Kamikaze Douga, and sought-after filmmaker Jumpei Mizusaki.

Next up, Simpson kicks off his much-anticipated “Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look’n Tour” on February 21 in Birmingham, AL. Meeting widespread demand from audiences everywhere, it visits over 40 cities with two-night stands scheduled for Asheville, NC, Detroit, MI, Minneapolis, MN, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, CA, and Nashville, TN. Numerous dates have already sold out in advance. Presented by AEG Presents, the tour features special guest and acclaimed country breakout star Tyler Childers. Simpson has also partnered with CID Entertainment to offer travel packages with all net proceeds benefitting the Special Forces Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides immediate and ongoing support to the Special Forces community and their families. $1 from each ticket sold for the Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look’n Tour will also be donated to benefit the Special Forces Foundation.  

Tickets and more information on the exclusive travel offers can be found HERE.  Check out the confirmed itinerary below.

STURGILL SIMPSON:  A GOOD LOOK’N TOUR

WITH VERY SPECIAL GUEST TYLER CHILDERS

NORTH AMERICAN DATES

FEBRUARY             

21                           Legacy Arena at The BJCC                                  Birmingham, AL

22                           U.S. Cellular Center Asheville                            Asheville, NC  SOLD OUT

23                            U.S. Cellular Center Asheville                            Asheville, NC – SOLD OUT

25                           Knoxville Coliseum                                              Knoxville, TN

26                           Knoxville Coliseum                                              Knoxville, TN

28                           Rupp Arena                                                           Lexington, KY

29                           Masonic Temple                                                  Detroit, MI – SOLD OUT

MARCH

1                              Masonic Temple                                                  Detroit, MI

4                              Petersen Events Center                                      Pittsburgh, PA

6                              Spectrum Center                                                 Charlotte, NC

7                              Infinite Energy Center                                        Duluth, GA – SOLD OUT

10                           North Charleston Coliseum                                N. Charleston, SC

13                           Hampton Coliseum                                              Hampton, VA

14                           The Met                                                                 Philadelphia, PA

15                           The Anthem                                                          Washington, DC – SOLD OUT

16                           The Anthem                                                          Washington, DC

18                           Coca-Cola Coliseum                                             Toronto, ON

20                           Nationwide Arena                                               Columbus, OH

21                           Chaifetz Arena                                                     St. Louis, MO

22                           Landers Center                                                    Southaven, MS                    

27                           American Airlines Center                                   Dallas, TX

28                           Frank Erwin Center                                             Austin, TX

29                           Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land              Sugar Land, TX

APRIL

1                              Silverstein Eye Centers Arena                           Independence, MO

3                              United Center                                                      Chicago, IL

4                              The Armory                                                           Minneapolis, MN – SOLD OUT

5                              The Armory                                                           Minneapolis, MN

9                              Baxter Arena                                                        Omaha, NE

10                           Alliant Energy Center Mem. Coliseum             Madison, WI

23                           BOK Center                                                           Tulsa, OK

25                           Pepsi Center                                                         Denver, CO

28                           Maverik Center                                                    West Valley City, UT

29                           Adams Event Center                                           Missoula, MT

MAY

1                              Veterans Memorial Coliseum                            Portland, OR

2                              The Gorge Amphitheater                                   George, WA

5                              Bill Graham Civic Auditorium                            San Francisco, CA – SOLD OUT

6                              Bill Graham Civic Auditorium                            San Francisco, CA

8                              The Forum                                                             Inglewood, CA

15                           TD Garden                                                             Boston, MA

16                           Madison Square Garden Arena                        New York, NY

21                           Bridgestone Arena                                              Nashville, TN

22                           Bridgestone Arena                                              Nashville, TN – SOLD OUT

24                           KFC Yum! Center                                                 Louisville, KY

