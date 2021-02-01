Supro Amps have been popping up as the amp of choice for players more frequently since the brand was acquired by Bond Audio last year. At this year’s NAMM ‘Believe In Music’ week, the manufacturer announces several new products and upgrades to existing models.

New for 2021, the Delta King 8, 10, and 12 are moderately priced, vintage-inspired combos available in two appealing color designs. The ‘64 Super, ‘64 Reverb, and Black Magick combos receive upgrades, and the all-new Keeley Custom 12 combo joins the line as successor to the best-selling Keeley 10. Last, the new Chorus pedal joins the line of vintage-inspired, all-analog effects, offering full stereo modulation and rich chorus tone.

Here’s the info on the three Delta King amps, supplied by Supro:

Delta King 8

Supro Delta King 8

The Delta King 8 is a modern rendition of the low-wattage Supro amplifiers that were produced in Chicago during the mid 1950s. True to the Supro sound, it features a genuine Class A all-tube signal path, featuring a 12AX7 tube preamp, our custom 8-inch BK8 speaker, and vintage-style poplar cabinetry. Offering just 1 watt of all-tube tone, the Delta King 8 is a studio must-have, featuring a Line Output that allows the amp to be used as a source of pure tube distortion before hitting another amplifier or going directly into your DAW. The Line Out is even conveniently located before the Master Volume, allowing you to crank the preamp gain while simultaneously blending in the sound of the onboard speaker to taste.

– Delta King 8 street price: $449

Info: https://www.suprousa.com/amplifiers/delta-king-8/

Supro Delta King 12 (top view)

Delta King 10

Supro Delta King 10

The Delta King 10 delivers the authentic 6V6-powered tube-amp tone of the Chicago-made Supro combos from the 1950s. Its Class A power amp provides all of the natural compression and touch-sensitive headroom that have made these vintage “single-ended” combos a bedrock of recorded rock history. Offering 5 watts of power through our custom 10-inch DK10 speaker, the Delta King 10 strikes between at-home recording amp and onstage rig. Features include front-end gain via a 12AX7 tube preamp, a FET-driven boost function, Pigtronix FAT high-gain mode, 2-band EQ, master volume, and custom-made genuine analog spring reverb.

– Delta King 10 street price: $549

Info: https://www.suprousa.com/amplifiers/delta-king-10/



Delta King 12

Supro Delta King 12

The Delta King 12 combo captures the vintage Supro amp tone that helped sculpt the sound of early electric Rock & Roll and the British Invasion of the 1960s. Its single-ended Class A tube power amp provides the same raw tonal characteristics and remarkable touch sensitivity features of its mid-century counterparts, all while delivering a full 15 watts of 6L6 tube power through our custom 12-inch DK12 speaker. Features include front-end gain via a 12AX7 tube preamp, a FET-driven boost function, Pigtronix FAT high-gain mode, 3-band EQ, master volume, and custom-made genuine analog spring reverb.

Delta King 12 street price: $649

Website: https://www.suprousa.com/amplifiers/delta-king-12

Supro website: https://www.suprousa.com/amplifiers/