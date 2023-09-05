LAST DAY – Don’t Miss the Sweetwater Labor Day Sale

Sweetwater is well-known for offering quality audio products at reasonable prices. Their inventory ranges from classic guitars to top-of-the-line headphones and more, and there’s no better time to make your purchase than Labor Day weekend, when Sweetwater has some of their best deals all year.

Videos by American Songwriter

We’re covering the top deals on guitars, headphones, microphones, music production, pedals and tech that Sweetwater is offering this Labor Day weekend.

We went ahead and included products at a variety of price points so that just about everyone has the chance to get a great deal and save a ton of money.

Keep reading to find the right deal from Sweetwater for you and why we decided to include it on this list, but first, check out a quick summary of the best deals from the Sweetwater 2023 Labor Day Sale:

Quick Summary of the Best Deals from the 2023 Sweetwater Labor Day Sale

Best Sweetwater Deals on Microphones

Best Sweetwater Deals on Guitars

Best Sweetwater Deals on Headphones

Best Sweetwater Deals on Music Production

Best Sweetwater Deals on Pedals

Best Sweetwater Deals on Tech

Best Labor Day Sweetwater Deals Reviewed

Best Sweetwater Deals on Microphones

Microphones can make or break your next performance or recording session. If you don’t have a microphone that can pick up your sound easily, you may deal with external noise bleeding into your recording.

Enter the Universal Audio Sphere LX Modeling Microphone System, an entire Modeling System built to make sure you get the best audio quality possible while recording. You can normally find this microphone system priced at $999 but Labor Day weekend Sweetwater is offering a sizable $200 discount, bringing the new total to $799.

If you liked the Universal Audio Sphere LX Modeling Microphone System, you’re going to love the DLX version. The DLX version comes with a lot of the same features as its LX predecessor, only this microphone system takes those features to the next level.

Normally you can get your hands on this crystal-clear microphone system for $1,499, but this Labor Day, Sweetwater is giving their customers another $200 discount, giving us a new respectable total of $1,299.

Sweetwater is offering a great deal on the Warm Audio WA-47F Large-Diaphragm FET Condenser Microphone. Normally these microphones are priced at $799, but this Labor Day weekend Sweetwater will sell you one for just $599.

It’s a great deal for a great condenser microphone that can handle just about any frequency with ease. If you’re looking to a get a good deal on a good condenser microphone this Labor Day weekend, you may not see many better deals than this.

The Universal Audio SP-1 Standard Pencil Microphone is currently on sale for $349. It’s a $50 discount from its normal $399 price tag, a decent Labor Day deal from Sweetwater.

Even though it doesn’t come with the biggest discount, the SP-1 is a microphone most people would be happy to pay full price for. It has a great frequency range and comes pre-loaded with an EQ and a variety of Apollo-based software perfect for fine-tuning your next recording.

Best Sweetwater Deals on Guitars

The PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo Electric Guitar is an exciting guitar. It normally costs a pretty hefty $1,599, but this Labor Day weekend, Sweetwater is offering this guitar for just $1,279, a great $320 discount. This electric guitar can provide warm tones fit for just about any genre.

It also comes with a premium ebony fingerboard so your fingers feel like they’re sliding across the guitar as you play. Check out the PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo Electric Guitar before the price goes back up after Labor Day.

The Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster SH is a Sweetwater exclusive guitar, and the popular online audio equipment retailer is offering a great deal on their exclusive as well. Normally they sell the

Telecaster for $449.99, but this Labor Day you can get your hands on one for just $399.99, a solid $50 discount on a Sweetwater-only instrument. This guitar is sleek, comfortable, and perfect for beginners and experts alike. Take a look at the Squier Paranormal Offset Telecaster SH before the price goes up again.

Sweetwater has a bunch of great deals on Squier Guitars this Labor Day, and the next deal we’ll be lookin at is for the Squier Affinity Series Telecaster Electric Guitar. This top-of-the-line electric guitar normally retails for $249.99, but this Labor Day weekend you can save $30 and buy it for $219.99 instead.

The Squier Affinity Series Telecaster Electric Guitar will give you an authentic feel like most other guitars don’t have. It also comes with a classic “C”-shape and bolt-on neck.

Rounding out our list for Squier Guitars with great Labor Day deals on Sweetwater is the Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster. This guitar normally costs $319.99 but this weekend you can get a $40 instant discount on it and purchase it for $279.99.

It comes with a laurel fingerboard and 21 medium jumbo frets so you can hit every note no matter how hard the song is that you’re playing. If you’re in the market for a relatively inexpensive guitar, the Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster may be the guitar for you.

Best Sweetwater Deals on Headphones

Sweetwater has plenty of deals on monitoring headphones as well, including the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xDS. It’s normally priced at $189 but you can buy them for $144 this Labor Day weekend.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xDS is the perfect pair of headphones for a studio music producer who wants to make sure they’re hearing the clearest version of their recording. Get these headphones if you want to improve your studio overnight.

If you like the studio-monitoring Audio-Technica ATH-M50xDS but want to save a couple of bucks, check out the more affordable Audio-Technica ATH-M30x. It’s usually priced at $79 but this Labor Day weekend you can save a humble $10 and buy them for just $69.

They’re a cheaper version of the M50xDS but don’t let that fool you - these headphones are quality. They come with the amazing sound and build quality Audio-Technica is known for.

Music lovers and audio professionals alike should be in love with the Direct Sound EX-29. It is normally priced at $165 but Sweetwater is giving their customers a $33 savings this Labor Day weekend by offering the headphones for $132.

The Direct Sound EX-29 is comfortable enough for even the longest of recording sessions and comes with a premium audio cable that can be disconnected to make travel even easier.

Best Sweetwater Deals on Music Production

Rounding out our list for the best Sweetwater Labor Day deals on music production is the Waves Horizon Plu-In Bundle. Sweetwater normally charges $349 but this weekend they’re offering a $50 discount and only charging $299 for the bundle.

It’s a $50 price drop on 83 world-class plug-ins you can use to master your latest recording and turn a sample into a bonafide hit. Check out the Waves Horizon Plug-In Bundle while it's still on sale.

Best Sweetwater Deals on Pedals

We’ve covered the best deals on headphones, music production software, guitars and more, now it's time to cover the best deals on Pedals Sweetwater is offering this Labor Day weekend. We’re starting out with the Walrus Audio Eras 5-state Distortion Pedal - Retro Edition.

This pedal is normally priced at $199 but Sweetwater currently has it on sale for $149, a solid $50 savings on a great distortion pedal in a classic design.

The Boss RC-5 Loop Station Compact Phrase Recorder Pedal is another great pedal Sweetwater is offering a deal on this Labor Day weekend. It would usually cost you $249.99 but this weekend you can save $50 and purchase it for $199.99.

This recorder pedal can give you 13 hours of quality 32-bit stereo recording time parceled out onto 99 Phrase Memories. Check out this recorder medal before you have to spend an extra $50 to get your hands on it.

If you liked the Boss RC-5 Loop Station Compact Phrase Recorder Pedal, you’ll love the RC-500 version. Boss took everything the RC-5 did well and improved upon it in their newer model.

Luckily, there’s a deal on this version too, with Sweetwater offering their customers a $50 discount for the recorder pedal. It’s normally priced at $399.99 but this Labor Day weekend you can get your own for $349.99, a solid deal on an upgrade of the already reputable RC-5.

The last pedal we’ll be covering today is the Keeley Halo Andy Timmons Dual Echo Pedal. Sweetwater is charging $254.15 for the dual echo pedal, a discount of $44.85 from the normal $299 price tag.

The pedal operates with an A and B side to give you two different tones to pick from. You can switch between them interchangeably as well, allowing you to create a fluid sound without ever having to put your guitar down.

Best Sweetwater Deals on Tech

Like we mentioned earlier, Sweetwater isn’t only offering deals on their physical products and musical instruments. They’re also offering great Labor Day deals on their tech as well, including the EastWest Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition.

This downloadable music software comes with 130GB of brand-new recordings all housed in the cutting edge OPUS software. It’s normally priced at $795 but this weekend Sweetwater is offering it on sale for $398. That’s half off an extensive library of quality recordings.

The Moog MF-102S Ring Modulator Plug-In might be the greatest deal by percentage on this entire list. It normally costs a reasonable $59, but this Labor Day weekend, Sweetwater is putting it on sale for just $9.99.

That’s a whopping 83% discount on a great analog effect pedal that can process and modulate your songs with ease. Check out this modulator plug-in if you want one of the best overall deals Sweetwater has to offer.

Sweetwater is offering yet another great tech deal on the JVC GY-HC500UN 4K UHD Handheld Connected Camcorder with NDI. They normally price this topshelf camera at $3,895 but this Labor

Day weekend they’re offering a solid $300 discount on the camera bringing the new price to a more affordable $3,595. It can shoot video in 4K ultraHD quality with hi-def resolution as well. Check out this JVC camera before the price goes back up after Labor Day.

Apple is one of the most famous companies in the world for their tech. Their flagship laptop, the MacBook Pro, is also one of the most popular portable computers around, and this Labor Day weekend, Sweetwater is offering quite a deal on this piece of tech.

They normally offer the high-end laptop for $2,499 but this weekend you can buy your own for $2,324, saving yourself a handy $175 on a great laptop.

Sweetwater’s Labor Day Deals FAQs

What type of microphone should I buy for recording vocals?

For vocals, a condenser microphone is often preferred due to its sensitivity and clarity. Look for a large-diaphragm condenser mic for studio-quality results.

Do I need a pop filter for my microphone?

Pop filters help reduce plosive sounds (like "p" and "b" sounds) in vocal recordings. They're recommended for clearer audio, especially for vocals.

What's the difference between USB and XLR microphones?

USB microphones are convenient and plug directly into your computer. XLR microphones offer higher audio quality and are preferred for professional recording setups.

What type of headphones are best for music production?

Closed-back studio headphones with a flat frequency response are ideal for accurate monitoring and mixing.

Are open-back headphones better for mixing than closed-back?**

Open-back headphones provide a more natural soundstage, but they may not isolate sound as well. The choice depends on your specific needs and preferences.

What is MIDI and do I need a MIDI controller?**

MIDI is a protocol for communicating musical information between devices. A MIDI controller can be useful for creating music digitally, but it's not essential for all music production.

How much processing power do I need for music production software?**

The required processing power depends on the complexity of your projects. For demanding tasks, a powerful CPU and ample RAM are essential.

Is it better to use hardware or software synthesizers?**

This depends on your workflow and preferences. Software synthesizers are more versatile and cost-effective, while hardware synths offer tactile control and a unique sound.

What's the best digital audio workstation (DAW) for beginners?**

Popular beginner-friendly DAWs include Ableton Live, FL Studio, GarageBand (for Mac users), and Reaper.

Is it necessary to buy expensive plugins for a professional sound?**

No, there are many high-quality free and affordable plugins available. The choice of plugins depends on your specific needs and workflow.

How do I choose the right virtual instrument plugins for my genre of music?**

Research and try out different plugins to find the ones that suit your genre and style. Consider factors like sound quality, ease of use, and available presets.