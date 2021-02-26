Sweetwater Studios Relaunches Recording Workshop Series

Sweetwater is one of the go-to online retailer stops for musicians looking to buy gear, but it also boasts a world-class recording studio space at its home base in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Now, after a dormant period due to the pandemic, Sweetwater Studios is back open for several educational and live performance events in the coming months.

The first in-person Recording Workshop series features the jazz-rock band Marbin and will focus on the best ways to record full bands in a live environment.

Jazz-Rock Band Marbin (photo courtesy Hummingbird Media. Photo Credit: Jeff Bassinson

The workshop will take place from Saturday April 10 to Sunday April 11 from 10am to 5pm, with a cost of $595 per person. Space is limited for safety. All registration info can be found here.

A second workshop will feature a session with renowned bassist Stu Hamm and his Trio May 6-8.

“A big part of Sweetwater Studios is we want our resources to be open to everyone,” explained Sweetwater Studios Producer/Engineer Shawn Dealey. “It’s not about just offering the best rooms and the best equipment, it’s about showing people that their musical dreams are achievable and that they can make them come true at Sweetwater.”

Sweetwater Studios Producer/Engineer Shawn Dealey (photo courtesy Hummingbird Media)

All events will be held in a safe, controlled environment, Sweetwater stated in announcing the series. “The health and safety of our customers is absolutely paramount to us, so it was incredibly important for us to ensure that all necessary steps are being taken to assure that,” said Sweetwater Studios Manager Thad Tegtmeyer, “With the correct precautions in place however, we’re thrilled that we’re able to reintroduce the kind of welcoming, live events that are such an important part of the Sweetwater experience.”

Sweetwater Studios: https://sweetwaterstudios.com