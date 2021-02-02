If you’re a fan of truly beautiful, high-end boutique guitars and the luthiers who spend hours lovingly crafting their masterpieces, set aside some time for this peek inside the Santa Cruz Guitar workshop.

Led by founder Richard Hoover in 1976, Santa Cruz Guitar Company is nestled in the mountains of Northern California. This video factory tour and conversation with Hoover oozes sincerity, passion and commitment. Heck, you can almost smell the wood and sawdust emanating from the video!

Santa Cruz Guitar Company NAMM 2021: Shop Talk with Richard Hoover (video: The Local Pickup)

Released as part of NAMM’s ‘Believe In Music’ week and produced by The Local Pickup, Hoover details his commitment to the player’s love affair with his instruments and the hours logged making each guitar. A true custom shop, the luthiers at Santa Cruz devote hours ensuring each guitar meets the company’s high standards.

Santa Cruz counts Brad Paisley, Janis Ian, Otis Taylor and the dearly departed Tony Rice as signature players. But that doesn’t mean they’re only available to top level artists. Dreadnought, OM, F-model and slope style are a few of the standard models available at select, highly curated retail music store partners. You can even pick a base model and design a custom guitar to your specifications.

“There is a gratification in doing nice, clean work and knowing you’re adding value,” Hoover says in the video. “Not only do we get to make guitars for a living, which is pretty dreamy, but the people we deal with come in happy and leave happier.”

Santa Cruz Guitar Company has a standard line of instruments that can be ordered with the customer’s options to create a one-of-a-kind guitar. This custom H/13 model has so much pearl it would make a D-45 blush.

Carolyn Sills of Santa Cruz Guitars plays one of the company’s new Brad Paisley models (at NAMM 2018).

Visit: https://santacruzguitar.com