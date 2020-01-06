Monday, January 6, 2020
Tal Wilkenfeld to be Honored at 2020 She Rocks Awards

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN), proudly announces that chart-topping singer-songwriter and bass guitar virtuoso Tal Wilkenfeld will be honored at the 2020 She Rocks Awards taking place at the House of Blues Anaheim on Friday, January 17, 2020. Wilkenfeld has performed and recorded with an array of rock royalty, and in early 2019, her album Love Remains debuted at the top of Billboard’s Heatseeker charts, demonstrating her instrumental and vocal prowess, along with her masterful songwriting chops. 

This year’s She Rocks Awards also features a star-studded performance lineup, including live music from honorees Gloria Gaynor, Lzzy Hale, Linda Perry, Suzi Quatro, Beatie Wolfe and Wilkenfeld, the evening’s co-host, Mindi Abair, and opening act D_Drive, among others. House band Rock Sugah will also provide music throughout the evening. The band is led by renowned bassist Divinity Roxx, joined by the legendary Kat Dyson on guitar, Drin Elliott on keyboards and Queen Cora Coleman on drums. 

Paying tribute to women in the music industry, the eighth annual She Rocks Awards will take place at 7:30p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the House of Blues Anaheim. This high-energy evening will include live music, awards and speeches, celebrity appearances, a fabulous silent auction, amazing gift bags and much more. The event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at sherocksawards.com.

The full 2020 She Rocks Awards list of honorees:

  • Gloria Gaynor, GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, GRAMMY Hall of Fame inductee, and the legendary voice behind the iconic hit “I Will Survive”
  • Linda Perry, GRAMMY, Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice-nominated artist, Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, multi-platinum producer and former frontwoman for 4 Non Blondes 
  • Lzzy Hale, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/songwriter and frontwoman for Halestorm
  • Tal Wilkenfeld, chart-topping singer-songwriter and critically acclaimed bassist
  • Suzi Quatro, pioneering bass player, singer, musician and actress who played the role of Leather Tuscadero on Happy Days
  • Beatie Wolfe, Singer-songwriter, pioneer of immersive music formats, UN Women role model 
  • Suzanne D’Addario Brouder, Executive Director of the D’Addario Foundation 
  • Tara Low, Music-based entrepreneur and editor and founder of Guitar Girl Magazine
  • Myrna Sislen, Owner of Middle C Music in D.C., classical guitarist, philanthropist, music educator
  • Judy Schaefer, Marketing Director at PRS Guitars
  • Ebonie Smith, Founder and President of Gender Amplified, Inc, and Atlantic Records audio engineer and producer

Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 She Rocks Awards, available in four tiers that include dinner and more. This event is open to the public; a NAMM Show badge is not required to attend the She Rocks Awards.The 2020 She Rocks Awards is sponsored by Sweetwater, PRS Guitars, Marshall Amplification, Gibson, Tech 21, Reverb, NAMM, D’Angelico Guitars, Rat Sound Systems, Roland, Zildjian, Fishman, Sennheiser, D’Addario, Seymour Duncan, PreSonus, Shure, M.A.C Cosmetics, Monster Energy, Hippeas,  Clif Bar, 108 Rock Star Guitars, iZotope, Soundgirls, Parade magazine, Premier GuitarGuitar Girl MagazineThe Music & Sound RetailerMusic Inc. magazine, MusicNewsGuitar PlayerGuitar WorldBass PlayerElectronic Musician, Music Radar,  KVR Audio, IK Multimedia, Future Publishing, and more. The She Rocks Awards will be live streamed by Parade magazine at parade.com/sherocks.


Learn more about the She Rocks Awards at sherocksawards.com.

