The luthier wizards at Taylor Guitars are always hard at work, cracking new codes which turn wood and steel into beautiful new instruments for anyone to pick up and play. This past year was no exception, as their award-winning Urban Ash guitar and sustainability efforts affirm.

Today, the San Diego manufacturer announces two new premium-edition models — the rosewood and spruce GT 811e, which joins Taylor’s flagship 800 Series, and the all-koa GT K21e, a new voice within the Koa Series.

Both the GT 811e and the GT K21e are made in Taylor’s California factory and feature Taylor’s popular new Grand Theater body shape, a new category of acoustic guitar in size. The GT’s uniquely modern proportions, both in body dimensions and 24 1/8” scale length, positions it between Taylor’s compact GS Mini and its Grand Concert, the smallest of Taylor’s full-size body shapes.

Here’s the full scoop on each model, straight from Taylor Guitars:

GT 811e

Taylor’s new G 811e

The GT 811e combines rich rosewood tone with the nimble handling and response of a small-body guitar, bringing a unique musical personality — one that sonically punches above its weight class — to Taylor’s popular 800 Series.

“You’ll hear that familiar spruce and rosewood flattop guitar sound, but with the GT’s fresh form and structure, the listening and playing experiences deliver a distinctly new dimension,” Master Builder Andy Powers reveals. “This model retains the slinky, ultra-easy handling and string feel, but the voice has been shaped into a denser, harmonically saturated sound. The top responds quickly to even the most delicate articulation, and it’s buoyed by the deep and supportive sound rosewood is known for.”

In addition to its solid Indian rosewood back and sides and solid Sitka spruce top, the new GT 811e features a Crelicam smoky ebony fretboard, mother-of-pearl “Element” inlays, an abalone rosette, maple binding with rosewood top purfling, a rosewood pickguard, gloss-finish (4.5-mil) body, Taylor Mini smoked nickel tuners, and onboard ES2 acoustic electronics.

U.S. Street Price: $2,999

GT K21e

The all-koa GT K21e introduces a unique harmony of aesthetic beauty, playing comfort and sonic expression. The guitar’s svelte proportions, together with its light string tension profile, make the playing experience fast and fun.

“Tonally, this guitar is the perfect illustration of the midrange balance and sweetness koa is known for,” Powers adds. “It has a vibrantly focused sound, with a smoothly rounded attack. The balanced response is broadly useful for a player who will use it as a rhythm instrument and fingerstyle guitar, or an acoustic blues instrument.”

The GT K21e boasts solid, figured koa top, back and sides, with a shaded edgeburst around the entire guitar. Additional appointments include maple binding and top purfling, an elegant maple Spring Vine inlay scheme, full-gloss body, Gotoh Mini 510 tuners in antique gold, and ES2 electronics. U.S. Street Price: $4,699.

All GT models are voiced with Taylor’s new C-Class™ bracing architecture, a derivative of the company’s V-Class® bracing, and adapted in a way that accentuates the low end to give the small body a surprisingly warm and powerful bass response. Each GT guitar also includes Taylor’s lightweight yet super-sturdy AeroCase™ for the perfect balance of portability and protection.

For more information about the new models and the entire Taylor lineup, please visit taylorguitars.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.