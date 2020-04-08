Buy a Taylor, add another for $99

Taylor Guitars is currently running a sweet sales promotion — the Taylor Days Spring Break Sales Event — through its retail partners. Through May 3, for just $99 you can add an acoustic GS Mini, Academy Series, or Baby Taylor guitar to the purchase of other select Taylor models from participating Taylor dealers.

In the U.S., the promotion is split into two tiers: Buy any guitar from Taylor’s 300 Series or higher and get an acoustic GS Mini or Academy Series guitar for $99. Or buy any guitar from Taylor’s 100 or 200 Series and score an acoustic Baby Taylor for $99. Variations on this promotion are also being offered in Canada, the UK, Europe, Australia and Mexico.

300 Series and Up

If you’ve had your eye on one of Taylor’s all-solid-wood models, which start with the 300 Series and feature its tone-enhancing V-Class™ bracing architecture, the chance to also nab a GS Mini or Academy Series guitar for just $99 is a great way to add another guitar to your quiver or give the gift of music to a friend or family member. In addition to standard models from the 300 Series and up, other guitar purchases that qualify for the promo include Taylor custom, limited edition, and T5z (electric) models.

The comfortably compact GS Mini (featuring a 23.5-inch scale length) is one of Taylor’s most popular models ever. Its scaled-down form is physically inviting, sonically punches above its weight, and it’s not too precious to take with you wherever you go. Eligible models include the spruce-top edition, the GS Mini Mahogany (sporting a mahogany top), and the GS Mini Rosewood, which pairs a spruce top with layered rosewood back and sides. (Models with onboard electronics aren’t part of the promo, although you can always add a pickup at some point if you want.)

Taylor’s Academy Series is another fun and player-friendly acoustic option. Designed with developing players in mind, the guitars feature a built-in armrest for your strumming arm to enhance the playing comfort, along with signature Taylor playability and clear, balanced sound. Choose from the Dreadnought Academy 10, smaller Grand Concert Academy 12, and the nylon-string Academy 12-N — a fantastic choice if you’ve been looking to add some nylon acoustic flavor to your musical palette.

100 and 200 Series

If you’ve been exploring Taylor model options in the 100 or 200 Series range, you’ve got some great choices. Taylor expanded its 200 Series for 2020 with the addition of the 200 Plus Series, featuring layered rosewood back and sides, a solid spruce top, and gloss-finish body, and comes with a lightweight but super-durable new AeroCase™. The 200 Deluxe Series sports several color finishes, along with the seductive all-koa 224ce-K DLX.

Adding an acoustic Baby Taylor for just $99 gives you more than just one of the world’s most popular travel guitars or a starter guitar for young kids. Its voice adds unique sonic character to a mix, especially when capoed or high-strung (a.k.a. Nashville tuning). Promotion-eligible models include the solid spruce-top BT1, the mahogany-top BT2, and the Taylor Swift Signature Model (TSBT).

For full details on the promotion, visit taylorguitars.com.