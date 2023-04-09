Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Reportedly Split After Six Years

Taylor Swift and her long-term partner Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after six years together, Entertainment Tonight reports.

According to the outlet’s source, their relationship had simply “run its course” and their break-up “was not dramatic.” Neither has issued personal statements on the break-up.

Swift first announced her relationship with the actor back in 2016 and has since made many nods to him in her lyrics. Alwyn also became a collaborator of Swift’s on her 2020 album folklore and evermore, having contributed lyrics to “Exile,” “Betty,” “Coney Island,” and “Champagne Problems” via a pseudonym (William Bowery). He most recently helped write Swift’s Midnights track “Sweet Nothing.” He won a Grammy in 2021 for his efforts on Swift’s albums.

“It was really the most accidental thing to happen in lockdown,” Alwyn once said of writing his first song with Swift. “It wasn’t like, ‘It’s three o’clock, it’s time to write a song!’ It was just messing around on a piano and singing badly and being overheard and then thinking, you know, what if we tried to get to the end of it together?”

Prior to sharing her latest album, Swift detailed the song “Lavender Haze,” revealing it was inspired by the “love glow” she had with Alwyn.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching ‘Mad Men,’” she previously said. “And I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow – and I thought that was really beautiful.

“Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it,” she continued. “This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

The break-up might come as a shock to many Swifties, given the engagement rumors that were circulating last year.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Alwyn said at the time of the rumors. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Swift is in the middle of her Eras Tour. The “Anti-Hero” singer will be on this current trek for most of the year. The over three-hour show sees Swift play through some of her biggest hits to date. Check out our rundown of the Eras Tour, HERE.

American Songwriter reached out to Taylor’s reps for comment.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage