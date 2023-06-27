Taylor Swift Makes History with 70 Weeks at No. 1 on the Artist 100 Chart

Taylor Swift’s reign continues after breaking record with 70 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100 charts thanks to her nine albums on the latest Billboard 200 and three Hot 100 Hits.

On the Billboard 200, Swift’s highly-acclaimed 2022 LP Midnights maintains its prominence, claiming the No. 4 spot with an impressive 60,000 equivalent album units, according to Billboard. This remarkable achievement follows its six-week domination at the No. 1 position.

Swift’s unparalleled achievement of having nine titles in the Billboard 200’s Top 40 for the fourth time cements her position as a trailblazing artist. This exceptional milestone, previously accomplished on charts dated May 20, May 27, and June 3, remains unrivaled by any other artist since the survey transitioned into a combined stereo and mono album listing in August 1963.

Speak Now also went on to climb from 42 to 39, signaling the anticipation for its upcoming re-recorded version, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), set to release on July 7.

Swift’s latest single, “Karma,” featuring Ice Spice, continues to climb the Hot 100, rising from 9 to 7. Her former eight-week chart-topper, “Anti-Hero,” maintains its position at No. 12. Additionally, her viral track from the album “Lover” and newly promoted single, “Cruel Summer,” make notable strides, ascending from 39 to 18. The resurgence of “Cruel Summer” surpasses its original peak of No. 29 in 2019 and secures Swift’s 69th career top 20 hit, solidifying her second place in the chart’s history, only behind Drake’s 116.

Notably, “Cruel Summer” earns the distinction of being the Hot 100’s top Sales Gainer, making an impressive leap from 32 to 10 on Digital Song Sales. With 3,000 copies sold, a remarkable increase of 71%, the track becomes Swift’s record-extending 84th top 10 hit.

The Artist 100 gauges artist engagement across vital metrics of music consumption, merging album and track sales, radio airplay, and streaming data to deliver a comprehensive weekly assessment of an artist’s popularity from various dimensions.

Swift’s current Billboard 200-charting titles:

No. 4, Midnights

No. 10, Lover

No. 14, Folklore

No. 18, 1989

No. 23, Reputation

No. 25, Red (Taylor’s Version)

No. 38, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

No. 39, Speak Now

No. 40, Evermore

(Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)