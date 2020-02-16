Teddy Swims, the performance name of Jaten Dimsdale, may have been the perfect choice for the recent Vevo DSCVR performance.

The series has pushed many elite performers — include Billie Eilish, Duckwrth and Kiana Ledé, among others — into stardom and Teddy Swims fits not only the monicker of the DSCVR series because of his recent mainstream acceptance but also as he goes through his own discovery.

Swims is the short form of: Someone Who Isn’t Me Sometimes. It is a reference to his own struggle to integrate the different parts of himself into one function. Dimsdale is a songwriter from Atlanta who often was his own conundrum. Like many in the south he was a football player, unlike many football player he was a musical theater student. His search for himself lead to years of bouncing between band memberships that took on 80’s hair band sounds but then went funk, metalcore, soul, and alt-country.

It is the mix of sounds that make the current sound that fans are selling out shows to see.

Dimsdale tells American Songwriter that the Vevo series is something special to him.

“I’ve been keeping up with DSCVR for a long time and I can genuinely say there is nothing in the world more rewarding than watching the artists you love on Vevo and then getting the opportunity to be featured on it yourself!” he said. “My band and I are so grateful. This is a huge milestone for our whole team!”

Check out the tracks for “Night Off” and “Picky.”