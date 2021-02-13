Thalia debuts the Macassar Ebony 2.0 Pick, a brand-new guitar pick with a lot of style and a different feel from ordinary plectrums.
According to Thalia, Macassar Ebony has a Janka Hardness rating of 3,220 lbf. This means that they are much harder than Rosewood picks, which have a warm characteristic. The new Macassar Ebony picks, on the other hand (pun intended), are a little bit brighter and punchier in nature. Each species of wood has a completely different feel and tonal response.
The Macassar Ebony 2.0 is packaged in two different Pick Tins. Each tin comes in 0.9mm, 1.4mm or mixed (50/50).
The Ebony Pick Tin includes (6) Macassar Ebony 2.0 Picks in a collectible Thalia Pick tin. configurations. The 8-Pick Exotic Species Sampler Includes (4) Macassar Ebony 2.0 Picks and (4) Santos Rosewood 2.0 Picks in a collectible Thalia Pick tin. Macassar Ebony features a Janka Hardness rating of 3220 lbf, and Santos Rosewood measures at a hardness of 1960 lbf.
More info here: https://thalia-capos.myshopify.com/products/standard-shape-ebony-2-0-pick-tin and here: https://thalia-capos.myshopify.com/products/6-pick-species-sampler-rosewood-ebony-2-0-pick-tin