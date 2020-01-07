When the desert oozes out of your sound, just go with it. Like some cool, zen-like, trance, The Adobe Collective continue on their desert-fused journey on new single, “Sky Starts at the Ground,” off their third album, All The Space That There Is (Love/Sands Records), out on Jan. 10.

Owning up to the “high desert sound,” The Joshua Tree, CA-based band is seeped in their environment. “Sky Starts on the Ground” in some ways talks about having your head in the clouds when, in actuality, everything is right there in front of you, on the ground. “You’ve heard people talk about having their head in the clouds, and that may happen sometimes,” Tim Chinnock. “What strikes me is that we live with our heads in the sky all the time and don’t even think about it.”

Produced by guitarist Chris Unck at his High Lonesome Studio and mixed by Nathan Sabatino, All The Space That There Is takes The Adobe Collective on a cosmic journey layered in anthemic, desert rock grooves, fused in folk, country, and psych.

High school sweethearts Faith and Tim Chinnock pulled together The Adobe Collective in 2011, naming it after their 1937 adobe home near Joshua Tree Park in Twentynine Palms. The current, touring lineup includes Unck, drummer Tyler Saraca, and bassist Caleb Winn.

Filled with Chinnocks’ lush harmonies, desert cowboy riffs, and smooth, psychedelic pauses, “Sky Starts at the Ground” transports fluidly in the video shot by Unck and edited by Tim, showcasing the band, donned in alpaca ponchos, traipsing the open desert—and tapping into some “furries” wonderment in the delirious heat.

Filtered through grainy tintype film, the song is transported right where it belongs, like a silent film of a band trying to find their way, right on the ground.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m always reaching for the sky, and it feels so far away, like some distant unattainable goal,” says Chinnock. “But with a quick change of perspective, I can see what I’m reaching for is actually already all around me all the time.”



