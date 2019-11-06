The Allman Betts Band Announce Lineup for Allman Family Revival

The Allman Betts Band has officially announced the full artist lineup for the third annual Allman Family Revival.

“These Allman Family Revival shows have become an annual reunion for our musical family. This year, going from just one show in San Francisco to 3 shows including Denver and NYC, is going to be epic. The musicians that have signed on have really upped the ante. We are so stoked to jam with our friends in Dad’s honor!” said Devon Allman.

Newly announced artists include JD Simo, Alex Orbison, Eric McFadden, Brandon “TAZ” Niederauer, Charlie Starr, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, G Love, Ally Venable, Lamar Williams, and Lily Hiatt. Before the Revival shows, the band is touring extensively in support of their debut album Down To The River, released earlier this year via BMG, receiving extensive attention and praise around the world.

The current tour will see the ABB touring the US and internationally as the band is set to play the famed Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia

The ABB has also recently announced that they will be supporting Gov’t Mule on Dec 27 during their New Year’s run in Philadelphia and then Lynyrd Skynyrd on New Year’s Eve in Dallas.

“We are super excited to be joining our friends Lynyrd Skynyrd on NYE. They are legends and we can’t wait to throw down in Dallas” adds Duane Betts.

For all tour info and up to date news on The Allman Betts Band visit allmanbettsband.com.

ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL 2019

DECEMBER 7 San Francisco @ The Fillmore

DECEMBER 8 Denver @ The Mission Ballroom

DECEMBER 28 NYC @ The Beacon Theater

