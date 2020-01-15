Celebrate The Allman Brothers Band’s Past 50 Years with New Anniversary Collection

Saying that the last fifty years was easy for six-man bunch The Allman Brothers Band would be a disservice to their experiences of death, new bandmates, and life on the road. The Southern rock legends were pioneers and influenced a lot of the music we now hear today. Gregg and Duane Allman, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks, and Jaimoe ultimately started their legacy in 1969 in what is to be considered the “The Capricorn Years” which spans from 1969-1979.

This phase in the band’s lifespan is now being honored in Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection along with three other eras that highlight their success and adversity.

This deluxe box set features a slew of 61 Allman Brothers Band classics and is arranged in chronological order, starting with the already mentioned “Capricorn Years” which features an early demo recording of “Trouble No More” from 1969 and fan favorite “Midnight Rider.” The latter of the collection entails many live recordings during their final days as a touring act. Perhaps the most meaningful songs highlighted is from their final performances in 2014 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, where “Black Hearted Woman” “Little Martha.” Their final year of touring was a tough year for the band. They saw a departure from drummer Trucks, and multiple absences from Gregg Allman. This is understandable considering the circumstances that the group had in front of them but this wasn’t their first go of dealing with adversity.

While loyal followers of The Allman Brothers Band can re-live the group’s glory days, a new generation of fans can use this collection as an encyclopedia to learn about the group’s legacy. Both the CD and vinyl set will be packaged with a 9,000 word passage on the band’s history as well as various unreleased band photos, making it the perfect gift for any Allman Brothers Band fanatic.

Trouble No More 50th Anniversary Collection is now available for preorder. While fans wait for the February 28th release, they can stream the 1969 unreleased demo recording of “Trouble No More” which is available everywhere. To round out the celebration. The Brothers – Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridgem Marc Quinones – joined by Duane Trucks, Reese Wynans and Chuck Leavell will be playing at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 10th for a one night concert event, which sold out immediately.