Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt, superstar pianist Chloe Flower, and GRAMMY® Award-winning trio The Band Perry released new Amazon Original songs for the holiday season, only available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music.

Nina Nesbitt is a Scottish singer-songwriter who released her critically acclaimed album The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change earlier this year. “Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year so I was very excited to be approached by Amazon to record a cover of my choice,” Nesbitt says. “‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ is one of my staple Christmas songs on any playlist and I’ve always wanted to cover it in my own way. I’ve made a version that I think is perfect for chilled nights in front of the fire.”

Listen to Nina Nesbitt’s rendition of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”only on Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/NinaNesbitt

Chloe Flower is a classical pianist, composer, and activist best known for accompanying Cardi B on piano at the 2019 GRAMMY® Awards. “Before I started working on my arrangement of ‘Carol of the Bells,’ I listened to almost every version out there,” Flower says of her Amazon Original rendition. “I wanted to create something completely different and unique, a version unlike anything anyone’s heard before. With the help of Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, we brought some swag to one of my favorite holiday songs!”

Listen to Chloe Flower’s rendition of “Carol of the Bells”only on Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/chloeflowerholiday

The Band Perry are a GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar sibling trio and an unstoppable presence in modern music. After selling two and a half million albums, twelve million singles, and racking up over a billion total song streams, the story of the trio of Kimberly, Reid, and Neil is evolving yet again. Since releasing their groundbreaking crossover #1 single “If I Die Young” in 2010 (with its current sextuple-platinum status and over 100 million video views), The Band Perry have forged a unique, genre-defying identity and built an international fan base leading to sold-out world tours, six No. 1 singles, six songs reaching gold or platinum status, and a GRAMMY® Award. In the summer of 2019, the band released their anticipated new singles, “NITE SWIM” and “THE GOOD LIFE.” Known for their boundary-pushing live performances, the band’s combination of music, fashion, and visual art has become a hallmark of their dialogue with their fans.

Listen to The Band Perry’s rendition of “The First Noel”only on Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/holidayperry

Today’s new tracks join recent, previously announced Amazon Original holiday releases by Ellie Goulding, Ingrid Michaelson & Jason Mraz, and Sebastian Yatra. Amazon Original holiday songs are available to stream on all of Amazon Music’s tiers, including Amazon Music’s newly expanded ad-supported streaming tier, Prime Music, Amazon Music Unlimited and the recently announced lossless streaming tier, Amazon Music HD. Subscribers to the high-quality streaming tier can hear the tracks in Ultra HD, the highest quality streaming audio available.

To hear the new slate of holiday releases and many more festive tracks, Amazon Music listeners can simply ask, “Alexa, play the Best of Amazon Holiday Originals playlist” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new holiday songs launching today, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Original songs and numerous albums featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, only available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music.