Have you wanted to learn how to play the banjo? Maybe it’s the skilled playing from legends like Earl Scruggs, Tony Trischka or Béla Fleck that has you wanting to master its intricacies. Or maybe it’s Steve Martin’s “Banjo Balm” recorded outside during the coronavirus outbreak last month that’s fueled your interest.

Jamie Latty of Deering Banjos has enlisted their artist Bob Hamilton to guide you through the ins and outs of the 5-string banjo in a five-part series. It’s a simple, easy to understand beginner’s tutorial series for anyone who’s interested in learning the secrets of this unique instrument. Topics covered include the different parts of the banjos, tuning and learning your first chords and transitioning between them. Start picking!