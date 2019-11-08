Identical twins Adam and David Moss — better known as The Brother Brothers — are an indie folk duo from Brooklyn by way of Austin. Their stunningly simplistic songwriting and evocative harmonies draw frequent comparisons to legends like Simon & Garfunkel.

Today the band is set to premiere on American Songwriter its latest release, Summer Rain, which can be heard below.

Longtime fans of the band will recognize it as David originally wrote the song for his solo debut album Songs for Willoughby (2014), but The Brother Brothers have been performing it as a duo since they began touring.

Moss said that the it was conceived from the move from the Lone Star State to the Big Apple.

“I wrote this song just after moving from Austin to Brooklyn. Feelings of change and transition always manifest themselves in different ways and a lot of times, I find it much easier to address those feelings through the metaphor of love and loss,” Moss told American Songwriter. “For me, the song captures a feeling not of heartbreak, but of longing for something that is gone, never to return but always to be appreciated.”

The band debuted their first LP in 2018 on Compass Records and garnered critical praise from a multitude of fans and critics, alike.

The brothers toured in support of the EP and performed with folk superstars I’m With Her, co-bills with folk darlings like Dead Horses and Mipso, and pivotal appearances at NPR’s Mountain Stage, SXSW, Folk Alliance International, Nelsonville Music Festival, and Edmonton Folk among others.

From the road, The Brother Brothers released “Siren Song,” an infectious single that topped Spotify’s Fresh Folk playlist and amassed more than seven million streams, as well as a charming performance video of album favorite “Colorado,” featuring Sarah Jarosz.

