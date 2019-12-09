Vevo announces the release of seven exclusive live performances from The Chainsmokers “World War Joy Tour” in Denver, Colorado. Kicking off with the premiere of “Push My Luck,” the platform will launch performance videos for tracks off the duo’s latest album World Wide Joy including “Takeaway” featuring a live guest appearance from Lennon Stella and “Who Do You Love” featuring a live guest appearance from 5 Seconds of Summer. Additional tracks including “Closer,” “Something Just Like This,” “Sick Boy,” and “Everybody Hates Me” are set to premiere over the next two weeks.

Grammy® Award-winning and Billboard Chart topping artist/producer duo, The Chainsmokers, have evolved into a dominating musical force with a diverse repertoire of songs that have led them to become one of music’s hottest recording artists. Comprised of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, their signature sound deftly reaches across indie, progressive and pop realms and has seen them develop some of the biggest breakthrough songs over the course of the last few years. In 2016, the group catapulted to worldwide stardom with 3 Multi-Platinum certified hits – “Roses,” featuring Rozes, “Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya and “Closer,” featuring Halsey, which went on to become the longest running #1 single of 2016 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In April of 2017, the group released their debut album via Disruptor/Columbia Records titledMemories…Do Not Open. The album, which has been certified Platinum, debuted at #1 in the U.S. on the Billboard 200 chart and produced Multi-Platinum certified smash hits “Paris” and “Something Just Like This” featuring Coldplay. In December 2018, The Chainsmokers released building album Sick Boy, which has accumulated over 1 billion worldwide streams to date and includes the Platinum-certified single “This Feeling,” featuring Kelsea Ballerini and “Side Effects,” featuring longtime collaborator Emily Warren.

Most recently the duo has released their latest building album, titled World War Joy, which includes “Family” with Kygo, Gold-certified singles “Takeaway” with ILLENIUM featuring Lennon Stella and “Call You Mine” featuring Bebe Rexha and Platinum-certified Top 10 single “Who Do You Love” featuring 5 Seconds of Summer. Additionally, the duo has been nominated for a 2019 American Music Award, a 2019 MTV Video Music Award, multiple 2019 Teen Choice Awards and was honored with two wins at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards for Top Dance/Electronic Artist and Top Dance/Electronic Album for Sick Boy.

The Chainsmokers just wrapped their headlining their “WORLD WAR JOY” North American arena tour and the duo will also maintain their extended Wynn Nightlife Residency in Las Vegas. They will continue releasing music and touring across the globe throughout 2019 and beyond.

“Push My Luck” is now streaming on all platforms. Additional content will premiere until December 20th. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.