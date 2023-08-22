The Heartbreak Story Behind “The Last Worthless Evening” by Don Henley

Following up the massive success that the Eagles enjoyed had to be daunting even for someone as talented as Don Henley. Henley seems to have intuited early on that simply rehashing his former group’s SoCal Rock and Country grooves weren’t going to cut it. And he also realized that he did his best work when connecting with other notable musicians.

The Writers

“The Last Worthless Evening” is one collaborative effort on an album, The End of the Innocence (1989), that’s full of them. The album credits reveal luminaries like Axl Rose, Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, and Patty Smyth, and that’s just on backing vocals. As for the song in question, Henley wrote it with Stan Lynch and John Corey. Corey is a keyboardist who would go on to tour with the Eagles and later with The Who.

As for Lynch, he’s best known as the longtime drummer for The Heartbreakers, Tom Petty’s legendary band. His bandmate Mike Campbell famously gifted Henley an unreleased instrumental demo that Petty had turned down, a demo which became the massive hit “The Boys of Summer” once Henley added his lyrics. In an interview with Songwriter Universe, Lynch remembered how he got involved with “The Last Worthless Evening”: “Don came in and had part of the song and we just put it together from there,” Lynch said. “I knew it was getting pretty popular when my parents told me they’d heard it playing in the grocery store.”

For his part, Henley liked working with Lynch so much that they’ve collaborated frequently since and have become close friends. “We both go back several decades, and we know about the music of our lifetimes, and even the music before our lifetimes,” Henley said in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock in 2015 upon the release of his album Cass County, which included Lynch as co-producer and co-writer on several tracks. “He has a passion about that that I really admire. He’s also got a great work ethic, and I have a work ethic, too, that I got from my parents. So we have those things in common, and he just makes recording fun.”

Heartbreakers Lynch and Campbell both play on “The Last Worthless Evening,” and it’s one of the few songs on The End of the Innocence where Henley plays drums, his instrument with the Eagles. Interestingly enough, after shying away from his former band’s sound for so long as a solo artist, this track seems to embrace the blue-eyed soul of Eagles classics like “Best of My Love” or “Wasted Time,” with Henley rising to the high notes as effortlessly as ever.

The Meaning

When you look up the Wikipedia entry for “The Last Worthless Evening,” there’s a story that claims that Henley came up with the idea for the song after hitting on, and striking out with, Michelle Pfeiffer, at a Hollywood shindig (and then having to deal with Jack Nicholson’s sarcasm to boot). Alas, there aren’t any citations for that story, and it’s nowhere to be found elsewhere on the internet (from what we could see), so it’s hard to call that the inspiration for sure.

Nonetheless, it’s easy to believe that a similar incident might have set Henley’s creative wheels in motion. A long-term romantic relationship had ended for him in 1986, and other songs on The End of the Innocence, including the title track and “The Heart of the Matter,” conjure similarly wistful ruminations on love loss and how one copes in the aftermath of that heartbreak.

In the case of “The Last Worthless Evening,” the narrator meets a woman who’s in the same metaphorical boat when it comes to matters of the heart, as evidenced by the beginning of the song: I know you broke up with him and your heart’s still on the shelf/It’s been over two years for me, and I’m still not quite myself. The guy isn’t pretending to be a saint (I’ve made some big mistakes), but he also realizes that there are a limited number of opportunities for romance in a lifetime. There’s a recurring theme of passing time within the song that makes clear the urgency of the situation: But there are just so many summers, babe/And just so many springs.

Although “The Last Worthless Evening” is largely concerned with romance, Henley does manage to sneak in a reference or two to social issues, particularly on the line, People inside their houses/With the shades pulled down. “We live in a time of great mistrust,” Henley told the New York Times at the time of the album’s release. “The feeling that we are one as a nation is rapidly disappearing, and that carries over into people’s private personal lives.

Henley emerges from all the angst in the lyrics into a buoyant chorus, where he optimistically predicts a happy ending for the pair. This is the last worthless evening that you’ll have to spend, he sings, hinting that a life of fulfillment and reciprocated warmth and love lies ahead for her. The song ends before we find out if she accepts the narrator’s offer. (Considering the apocryphal story of Henley and Pfeiffer, maybe it’s up in the air.) But we know that he’s giving it his best shot, which, considering his previous heartbreak, is a victory in itself.

The Aftermath

Stan Lynch’s comment about hearing the song in grocery stores is an accurate one, considering the song’s extended life as an adult contemporary classic after it reached No. 21 on the pop charts upon its initial release. Thanks to the writing of Lynch, Corey, and Henley, and to Henley’s soaring vocal performance, it’s a pleasure to hear “The Last Worthless Evening” at any time, even in the express checkout line.

