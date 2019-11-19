Read our cover story on The Highwomen from the November/December print edition.
The Highwomen’s Crowded Table
-
Comments
RELATED ARTICLES
SRX Electric Piano, SRX Strings, and SRX Brass Virtual Instruments Now Available in Roland Cloud
PRESS RELEASE:Seattle, WA, November 19, 2019 — Roland Cloud, an evolving cloud-based suite of software synthesizers, drum machines, and...
Futurebirds Premiere New Song, “Crazy Boys”
It is a specific reference but the sound of Futurebirds new song, "Crazy Boys" took us immediately to an episode of Mindhunter....
The Beatles’ Abbey Road 50th Anniversary Edition May Be The Perfect Holiday Gift
The vocals and instruments just pop more vividly on this remix.
Popular Posts
Behind The Song: Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, “The...
Few songs conjure all the emotions surrounding a difficult goodbye quite as well.