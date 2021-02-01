The HyVibe System turns any acoustic guitar into its own self-amplifying multi-effect processor, looper, amplifier, and Bluetooth speaker – all without cables, amps, or pedals. Previously available only on Lâg guitars, the French-based company now offers the unit as a standalone device, available worldwide.

The HyVibe System is a small device that can be installed on any guitar. At the heart of the system are a sensor, high speed processor, and two actuators.

HyVibe System

According to HyVibe, this device allows players to jam over streamed backing tracks, create own effects with the HyVibe mobile app, or use the looper to work on new solo melodies.

HyVibe’s patented technology works by first using a standard piezo sensor to measure the vibrations from the strings. This signal is sent to a processor, and then the two actuators to excite the guitar, under the top plate, near the bridge, to utilize the best resonances of the instrument. Then, the vibrations are measured again sent back to the processor to optimize the sound and even eliminate feedback. This cycle is done with less than 23 microseconds of latency.

HyVibe System

Musician and content creator Justin Johnson has demoed how this system in this video below:

For more information and to sign up, visit: https://www.hyvibeguitar.com/hyvibe-system/

Price: $390