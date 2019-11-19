The Imaginaries Premiere “Thinking ‘Bout You” Video

Oklahoma husband / wife Americana duo, The Imaginaries, Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals), release the music video for their first single, “Thinking ‘Bout You” today.

The video will also air Wednesday, November 20 on DittyTV’s The Curve at 10:00pm CT with a repeat airing on Thursday, November 21 at 10:00am CT. “Thinking ‘Bout You” is available for purchase now but fans can pre-order a signed copy of their upcoming debut album (out Spring 2020) through the band’s merch site HERE.

The Imaginaries just released their Hometown Christmas album on November 15 as they were set to be direct support for the now canceled Brian Setzer Orchestra’s “Christmas Rocks! Tour.” The album features 13 tracks of covers and originals, including the title track “Hometown Christmas” – watch the video HERE, which they debuted on FOX’s Living Oklahoma. Their holiday songs have been featured in numerous Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, in rotation at restaurants/retailers like a Macy’s, FedEx, Walgreens, Panera Bread, and Kohl’s, and on the radio throughout the world.

Also, The Imaginaries are getting ready to release their debut album next year. It was recorded in Muscle Shoals, AL where they enlisted the help of legendary Muscle Shoals “Swamper,” bassist David Hood (Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Paul Simon), and session musicians such as Little Richard guitarist Kelvin Holly (Jason Isbell, Gregg Allman, Neil Young), bassist Shonna Tucker (Jason Isbell, Drive By Truckers, John Paul White), and keyboardist NC Thurman (Hank Williams Jr, Gregg Allman, Little Richard). They also flew in drummer Rob Humphreys (Leonard Cohen, Jason Mraz) for the recording and worked with Chad Copelin (Sufjan Stevens, Christina Perri, Ben Rector) back in Oklahoma for keys and additional production as well as keyboardist Dan Walker (Heart).

The album serves as both an introduction to The Imaginaries’ music together and the beginning of their journey as a band after both singer songwriters have had their own successes as solo artists. “Thinking ‘Bout You,” their first single, was released on November 1. “I wrote the song for my nieces who live in Portland, Oregon,” says Shane, “The sentiment is for anyone you love and can’t always be with. The song says that even though there is distance between us, I will always be there for you, so stay true to yourself and keep your chin up when things get tough… I’ve got your back.” They performed the song for United Stations’ new YouTube series “The Record” – watch it HERE. They also recently participated in an EPK-style documentary for the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort’s “Play It Loud” series shot by film maker Adam Hampton – watch it HERE which previews some of the songs off of their debut; also see them perform four songs for One On One Cellar Sessions at City Winery – watch it HERE.

Growing up in Oklahoma, Maggie from the large city of Norman and Shane from the tiny 700-person town Verden, both caught the music bug early and built their solo careers racking up quite a few milestones along the way. Maggie has opened for Sara Bareilles and Walk Off The Earth and has had over 45 original song placements. She also had a small recurring role on ABC’s The Middle and was cast in the Disney show Violettaas the lead character’s English singing voice. Shane moved to Minneapolis at age 19 to work and record with songwriter/producer Kevin Bowe(Etta James, Joe Cocker) and from there his career took off. He’s since played a 30-date B.B. King tour and also toured with Etta James, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Johnny Winter, Edwin McCain, the Neville Brothers, and Grand Funk Railroad to name a few. He has had song placements on NBC, CBS, Discovery Channel, Hallmark Channel, and the E! Television network, as well as in feature films.

Watching the husband and wife duo perform you instantly see the chemistry, the love in their eyes, and the deep commitment they share with each other and to their music. Their love of performing, writing music, and their faith all make up the glue that keeps them grounded and focused on the dream of turning what they’ve imagined for themselves into the reality of The Imaginaries.