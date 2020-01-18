With the power of technology, music is able to cross land and sea at a very rapid pace and the most recent occurrence of this is Oisin Leech and Mark McCausland, better known as The Lost Brothers.

The group is comprised of two Irish-born men who met in Liverpool. While in England, they were surrounded by many musicians who often collaborated late into the night but it was always Leech and McCausland that seemed to have a connection that was different from the others. This connection led to creating this band that have taken them across the world touring and showcasing their five studio albums. They can add another album to that list starting February 7th with the release of “After The Fire After The Rain.”

“It was the very first thing we did in the studio on the first day of recording the album” recalls Leech. “ The song itself is a statement of perseverance and survival against all the odds. A flower growing from the aftermath, out of the rubble and the ashes.

“We tried to get some dirt and grit into the rhythm of the lyrics on this song. Growing up in Ireland, our world was wet fields and grey skies- this was our landscape as youngsters and still remains our stomping ground really.”

With the release still a few weeks away, fans can listen to their newest single ‘After The Fire,’ their second single to come from their newest project. The song was recorded at Strange Weather Studios in Brooklyn, where all the pieces came together.

“Without getting too preachy there’s also a dream prophecy in this song and a warning that we’ve got to mind our beautiful planet- mind each other and mind ourselves- in that sense it’s nothing more than just another love song,” Leech added.

The single also features some well-known musicians including M ward and Howe Gelb on electric guitars and Tony Garnier, Bob Dylan’s long time band leader, playing on upright bass. Co-producer Daniel Schlett (War On Drugs) is also featured playing a Jupiter 8 synth. Leech said that having Garnier and Schlett coming to play on the songs was special and that “he and Daniel (Schlett) make a really great production team.”

As The Lost Brothers take on 2020, they will do so with a plethora of new music to play as they go on their spring tour at venues like Vicar Street Dublin on March 21st and London’s Southbank Centre on March 3rd. They will also be announcing a USA tour in the coming days.

To see a complete list of dates, visit them at www.thelostbrotherband.com or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @TheLostBrothers. ‘After The Fire’ is Available on streaming sites everywhere today!