The Mandalorian: Chapter 1 Digital Soundtrack Available

Walt Disney Records releases the digital soundtrack from “The Mandalorian,” Lucasfilm’s first-ever, live-action series, streaming exclusively on Disney+. The Mandalorian: Chapter 1 digital album features score by Oscar® and Grammy®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, Creed) and is available HERE.

The release will be followed by The Mandalorian: Chapter 2 digital album, with subsequent weekly releases for each episode of the series.

The Swedish-born composer’s approach to “The Mandalorian” score and character themes was to combine organic elements from recorders, pianos and guitars in different ways and infuse tech sounds with a cinematic orchestra.

Göransson said, “Working on something so fresh and original as ‘The Mandalorian,’ I knew I had to compose something just as exciting. I wanted the score for each episode to be unique so I had to create a big sound world to draw inspiration from. I started my compositional journey away from the computer in the woods and at my small home studio playing live instruments such as recorders, piano and guitar. I took that material back into the computer and added tech elements to make the organic instruments take new shapes. Lastly, I added the cinematic sweep of an 70-piece orchestra to make my compositions breathe and come to life. Working with Jon and the entire team involved in the making of this series was incredibly humbling and collaborative. I’m so excited to share this soundtrack with fans around the world.”

“The Mandalorian” album titles and episode release dates follow:

The Mandalorian: Chapter 1 from #101- November 12 (season premiere)

The Mandalorian: Chapter 2 from #102- November 15

The Mandalorian: Chapter 3 from #103- November 22

The Mandalorian: Chapter 4 from #104- November 29

The Mandalorian: Chapter 5 from #105- December 6

The Mandalorian: Chapter 6 from #106- December 13

The Mandalorian: Chapter 7 from #107- December 18

The Mandalorian: Chapter 8 from #108- December 27 (season finale)



About “The Mandalorian”

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

“The Mandalorian,” is written and executive produced by Jon Favreau, with Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”) directing the first chapter and fifth chapter and serving as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Additional episodic directors include Deborah Chow (“Jessica Jones”), Rick Famuyiwa(“Dope)”, Bryce Dallas Howard (“Solemates”) and Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”). “The Mandalorian”stars Pedro Pascal(“Narcos”) in the title role as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter, alongside Gina Carano (“Deadpool”), Carl Weathers(“Predator”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”), Emily Swallow (“Supernatural”), Omid Abtahi (“American Gods”), Werner Herzog (“Grizzly Man”), and Nick Nolte (“Warrior”).



