The Meaning Behind the Grateful Dead’s Best and Worst Song, ‘Touch of Grey’

The Grateful Dead has been around the block.

Having soundtracked the collective acid trip that was 1960s Haight-Ashbury, they were the counterculture’s pied pipers with music that expanded the mind just as much as any drug. They played background to all the free love at Woodstock and were mid-song when shit got real at Altamont.

They survived disco in the ’70s, dodged ’80s hair metal, and they were the original boy band, so forget about the ’90s. Throughout their decades long, impossibly storied career, the Grateful Dead never sought out fame.

Finding radio success and selling millions of albums never topped the band’s to-do list. They, instead, preferred to captive their loyal Deadheads with enthralling live performances, offering them a front row seat to witness psychedelic jam magic. Nonstop touring had been the band’s bread and butter since the beginning. However, that all changed with one song: “Touch of Grey”

Let’s dive into the meaning and history behind the hit song.

Deadheads vs. Touchheads

To this day, some view the most successful song of the Dead’s career as a blessing, to others it is a curse. “Touch of Grey” thrusted the band into the 1980s American consciousness as the song climbed into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Before then, their last charting success came when their 1971 release “Truckin’” peaked at No. 64.

Suddenly hearing the group on mainstream radio waves and seeing them flash across MTV, the Dead’s devotees had to do a double take. Little did they know, the song would completely change the band’s dynamic as the once obscurely beloved acquired taste. Now, with the palatable “Touch of Grey” being spoon fed to listeners everywhere, newfound fans flocked to the sacred concerts and were given the name Touchheads. Deadheads felt the shift and, in turn, disdain for the new hit.

The Meaning Behind the Lyrics

The ABCs of aging gracefully, “Touch of Grey” is a tongue-in-cheek tune about growing older. Getting older is not always easy, but the 1987 classic is about embracing a little salt and pepper, that hard earned touch of grey.

Written by frequent Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, the song carries a witty, sarcastic tone that is only emphasized by the pop-drenched instrumentation. Its references to age and endings may play more like a punch to the gut, but it is a special song shared between an aging band and the fans who have greyed with them along the way.

“When he wrote ‘Touch Of Grey,’ we were struggling,” drummer Mickey Hart said of Hunter and the song. “But it became an anthem to us. It perked us up.”

The song arrives on bright, rollicking guitar and prancing keys being steadied by an in-the-pocket beat. Opening with:

Must be getting early

Clocks are running late

Paint by number morning sky looks so phony

Dawn is breaking everywhere

Light a candle, curse the glare

Draw the curtains, I don’t care ’cause it’s alright

I will get by / I will get by / I will get by, the chorus promises, I will survive. The song continues, revealing the song’s underlying message: Every silver lining’s got a touch of grey

I see you’ve got your fist out

Say your piece and get out

Yes, I get the gist of it, but it’s alright

Sorry that you feel that way

The only thing there is to say

Every silver lining’s got a touch of grey

The Ables and the Bakers and the Cs references an older version of the military alphabet, “Able” and “Baker,” which too had aged out, becoming the more modern “Alpha” and “Bravo.”

It’s a lesson to me

The Ables and the Bakers and the Cs

The ABCs we all must face

Try to keep a little grace

It’s a lesson to me

The Deltas and the East and the Freeze

The ABCs we all think of

To try to win a little love

Oh, well, the ending goes, a touch of grey, kind of suits you anyway. As the chorus comes to a close, it shifts to encompass the whole band.

We will get by

We will get by

We will get by

We will survive

The Dead’s Music Video

The song’s iconic music video was filmed after one of the band’s concerts at Laguna Seca Raceway in May 1987. Featuring a live performance and actual crowd of fans, the video depicts band members as themselves … sort of.

Corpses in Grateful Dead clothing, life-sized skeletons replace the flesh-and-bone members as they perform “Touch of Grey.” Bony bassist Phil Lesh catches a rose in his mouth, teeth exposed in an eternal grin. With the line The dog has not been fed in years, a furry thief runs across the stage with percussionist Mickey Hart’s lower leg in tow. Overall, the performance is a little dead, but the song still resonates.

Before the crowd’s eyes, the musicians take their fleshy form to finish out the song, only to find the living band members are marionettes being controlled by a skeletal puppet master in the rafters.

The music video received significant MTV airtime, opening the band up to a younger audience, and potentially to another generation of devotees to grey with.

A Word from Jerry

The band’s lead guitarist and vocalist Jerry Garcia touched on the making of the tune. Calling it a song with a “life of its own,” he described its meaning best with “It doesn’t matter what it originally meant anymore … I like to not tie things down, if possible.”

The Grateful Dead (Photo: Clayton Call)