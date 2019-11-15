The Secret Sisters Announce New Album, ‘Saturn Return’

Grammy-nominated The Secret Sisters’ new album, Saturn Return, will be released February 28 on New West Records. Produced by Brandi Carlile,Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth, the album is now available for pre-order, which includes an immediate download of the first single, “Cabin” (listen/share HERE).

Recorded at Carlile’s home studio in Washington state, the album includes ten songs written by Laura and Lydia Rogers and features the real-life sisters singing individually for the first time instead ofrelying solely on their trademark harmonies—something Carlile challenged them to do. Carlile comments, “It’s really uniquely unified and harmonious when they’re in tandem and very tumultuous and deep when they’re not in tandem and I think for a brief, beautiful moment on this album we caught The Secret Sisters not in tandem for the first time.” She continues, “To be a harbinger for their honesty in these songs and to watch them work together to see the tension was one of the greatest gifts of my career because those are two very powerful people in a very interesting point in their lives.”

Named after the astrological occurrence that takes place approximately every 29 ½ years, the album heralds the arrival of a new era for Laura and Lydia—both of whom experienced extreme change and transformation during the making of the record. Grappling with the grief of losing both grandmothers, while also both becoming first-time mothers, the sisters reflect on their world view, relationships and own mortality through the album’s ten songs.

Of the album, the sisters share, “As we age, we face obstacles that are beyond our control. Some forces are internal: insecurity, anxiety, fear. Some are external: the loss of loved ones, an unjust system and the fragility of time. Yet the mark of maturity is how you respond when you realize you’re not in control. Where do you find your resilience?



This album is a reflection of us coming to terms with how to find our power in the face of an unfair world. These songs lead listeners past ‘where happy man searches, to a place only mad women know.’ We question our purpose, our relationships, our faith. Trading the fears of our youth for the dread that rages within us as mature women.



With Saturn Return, our hope is that women can feel less alone in their journey through the modern world. We need each other more than we ever have; the less competition and the more inclusiveness and understanding, the better. We are southern women in the 21st century, convicted by our beliefs.”

In celebration of the new album, The Secret Sisters will embark on an extensive worldwide tour in 2020 including shows at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre on March 25, Philadelphia’s City Winery on March 28, Los Angeles’ Lodge Room on April 28 and Seattle’s Neptune Theatre on May 2 as well as dates across Europe. See below for complete tour details.

Originally from Muscle Shoals, AL, The Secret Sisters have released three acclaimed full-length albums since debuting in 2010 including their most recent, 2017’s You Don’t Own Me Anymore, which was produced by Carlile and the Hanseroth twins and received a nomination for Best Folk Album at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

